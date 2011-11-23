Net Insight signs up new partner in South Africa

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that its network of business partners and resellers has been extended with Brilliantel in South Africa.

Brilliantel, based in South Africa is a new premium partner for Net Insight to handle media business in the telco and network enterprises market. Brilliantel offers superior systems integration and maintanance for various ICT Products and Services. Brilliantel boast many years of proven success in rapid deployment and providing customers with best-of-breed technology integration solutions. The customer base spans from mobile and fixed line operators to goverment agencies and corporate clients and has resulted in proven expertise and unrivalled industry understanding.

"Brilliantel partners with global companies who are leaders in their fields to offer comprehensive integrated solutions that increase our clients’ productivity and Return On Investment (ROI).We have invested heavily on expert technical skills required to install and maintain the Nimbra family of products. Net Insight offers new pioneering technology and competitive products that will complement our offering and we will extend their reach in the Southern African marketplace," says Maanda Phalanndwa, Chief Executive Officer of Brilliantel.

"We are strengthening our partner network with Brilliantel Telecommunications to cover new markets for us and we are confident that Brilliantel’s expertise will contribute to more business opportunities for Net Insight," says Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and co-founder, Net Insight.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and co-founder, Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, per.lindgren@netinsight.net

