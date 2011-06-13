Christie Showcases 30 Products in 12 Zones at InfoComm

Christie took the occasion of its largest InfoComm exhibit space ever to showcase a host of technologically-advanced yet practical and affordable projectors, displays, video processors, yoke systems and software solutions for the Pro AV, large venue, architectural, corporate, control room and digital signage markets.

Organized into a dozen zones representing real-world situations, the Christie solutions show businesses, government entities and academia how they can safeguard the value and leverage the potential of their visual technology investments, while delighting their own end-users and customers.

"Visitors to the Christie booth will have the opportunity to experience the full range of our solutions. With more than 30 products in 12 zones on our booth, we continue our tradition of providing the latest visual display technologies to meet the needs of today's savvy media consumers, who demand compelling visuals," commented Kathryn Cress, vice president, global and corporate marketing, Christie.

InfoComm attendees will be educated and entertained by the many displays in the Christie booth, as well as the 3D Pavilion, including:

- Zone 1 - '4K for Pro AV', which becomes a reality with the newly-announced Christie D4K35 - the world's first 4K projector 'purpose built' for business (non-cinema) applications. Targeted at applications requiring ultra-high resolution and the highest brightness available - including amusement parks, large auditoriums, museums, planetariums, virtual reality settings, and automotive designers using CAD - the Christie D4K35 projector delivers 35,000 lumens with 3-chip DLP(r) quality and reliability.

- Zone 12 - 'Project Anywhere with Christie Nitro Solutions' - a moving yoke system for freeing projectors to blanket live events, lobbies, museums and other venues with awesome images.

- Zone 4 - '2D and 3D, Together at Last' delivers a compelling tutorial on when, why and where to display different content types using the Christie Spyder X20 video processor, which manages and controls 2D and 3D content in the same display, at the same time.

- Zone 3 - 'Architectural Surface Mapping for Instant 'Wow Factor' enables compelling visual presentations for today's high-profile events, with 2D and 3D designs being projected onto multi-dimensional surfaces. This is achieved using the Christie Roadie HD+35K and two Christie Roadster HD18K 3-chip DLP(r) projectors, delivering content designed and mapped by BARTKRESA design, one of the leading projection mapping design firms in the world.

- Zone 11 - 'Blended and Curved Boardroom Solutions' with two Christie HD6K-M projectors helping to show how customers can give shape to their boardrooms or overcome challenging room designs, making blended, curved displays easy to install and maintain.

- Zone 6 - 'Video Wall Solutions' are a Christie 'single source' specialty, and standard, stackable rear-projection display cubes co-exist with built-to-order custom solutions, all backed by 24/7, mission-critical services from Christie.

- Zone 8 - 'Impact Wall' is a nexus of innovation and megapixel (MP) power, with a display canvas of 18.66 MP that allows users to set their own course, combining dynamic content, innovation and vibrant appeal.

- Zone 9 - 'Practice and Play' is a Christie(r) MicroTiles(tm) - based plug-and-play software station, where users can experience the functionality of Christie(r) JumpStart (tech preview) and manipulate Autodesk(r) Revit(r) files for MicroTiles.

A projection gallery featuring Christie's wide selection of LCD and 1-chip DLP(r) projectors (zone 2) and a 55" tiled LCD display featuring Christie's new FHD551-X flat-panel (zone 7) round out the zones, along with the all-in-one Christie Vista universal routing switcher demonstration (zone 5).

Christie Products Used Across InfoComm Exhibit Space

Hundreds of original equipment manufacturers, consultants and installation experts use and recommend Christie display solutions the world over, and many are exhibiting their solutions using Christie technology at InfoComm 2011, including:

- Da-Lite Screen Company (Booth #2501)

- Flexible Picture Systems (Booth #3979)

- Stewart Filmscreen (Booth #2032)

- TMB/Hippotizer (Booth #3993)

- Jupiter Systems (Booth #2563)

- rp Visual Solutions (Booth #4023)

- Infitec Global Sales GmbH (Booth #6169)

- Screen Goo Americas Inc (Booth #5964)

- Tempest Lighting Inc. (Booth # 2481)

Christie Supports NSCA Events for Consultants

Christie is proud to continue its ongoing support of industry consultants through its gold sponsorship of the NSCA charity concert "Drunk Unkles" on Thursday, June 16, 9 -11 p.m., at B.B. King's Restaurant and Blues Club, Orlando. Tickets are available at the Christie booth #2127 as well as at the NSCA booth #543. Christie is also pleased to host its annual Consultants' Cocktail Reception on Wednesday, June 15. Visit the Christie booth for more details.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP: 6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit www.christiedigital.com.