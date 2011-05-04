Ken Barnsley Obituary - October 28th, 1955 – April 26th, 2011

It is with great sadness that Fairlight announces the death of Ken Barnsley, who passed away on April 26, 2011 after losing his fight against cancer.

For over 25 years Ken led sales and marketing efforts for some of the biggest companies in the music, broadcast, film and post production markets, including AMS-Neve, Solid State Logic, Avid UK and Amek. Ken joined Fairlight in 2008 as European Operations Director after eight years as head of sales and marketing for Merging Technologies.

Tino Fibek, General Manager, Fairlight, says: “Ken has always been a dedicated employee and friend. He worked right up until his hospitalisation a month ago, demonstrating his commitment and passion for the industry. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of working with him”

In recent years Ken discovered a passion for horses, taking part in many equestrian events both as a participant and as an organiser. He acted as Vice Chair of the Lusitano Breed Society of Great Britain until ill health forced him to retire earlier this year.

Linking his career and his hobby, he was very committed to promoting Freestyle Dressage to Music and worked with riders at all levels to produce music and soundtracks for freestyle tests. Ken’s music helped Britain achieve several medals (including a gold) at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and the 2010 Kentucky World Equestrian Games. It is indicative of his devotion that he delayed his chemotherapy in 2010 in order to speak at the British Dressage Judges Convention.

He leaves behind his partner of sixteen years, Laura Duncalf, and a daughter, Diane, who is expecting Ken's first grandchildren.

Ken’s funeral will take place at 12.40 on Friday 6th May at:

The Manchester Crematorium

Southern Cemetery

Barlow Moor Road

Chorlton cum Hardy

Manchester

M21 7GL

Ken didn’t want people to send flowers. Instead he asked that anyone who wished to make a gesture should donate to The Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust, which is a charity he and his partner have been involved with for some time.

After the ceremony everyone is very welcome to join the family for refreshments at a venue nearby to share memories of the happy times spent with Ken.

Chorlton Golf Club

Barlow Hall Road

Chorlton

Manchester

M21 7JJ

