Sound Devices Makes Debut at 2011 Content & Communications World

NEW YORK CITY, OCTOBER 6, 2011 — Sound Devices, experts in production sound audio, is making its debut at this year’s Content & Communications World (CCW). During the two-day exhibition, Sound Devices (Booth 1162) will showcase its new PIX line of video recorders as well as the company’s line of professional audio recorders, mixers and complementary accessory products.

“As first-time exhibitors, we are excited to explore the show,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director of Sound Devices. “CCW serves a broad range of markets, including media, entertainment and communications technology — all under one roof, so we look forward to meeting with and gaining further exposure among customers in each of these markets throughout the show.”

Among its collection of professional recorders, mixers and accessories to be highlighted, Sound Devices will feature its new PIX 220 and PIX 240 video recorders. Bringing the company’s expertise in recording technology to video, the new PIX 220 and PIX 240 can be connected to most cameras with HDMI and can record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its HD-SDI input and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs.

Both PIX 220 and PIX 240 include generous five-inch, 800-x 480-pixel LCD displays. The display is essential in the field, giving immediate confirmation of recording, playback, audio metering and Setup Menu selections. The audio circuitry on the PIX 220 and PIX 240 is based on Sound Devices’ award-winning 7-Series digital audio recorders. The low-noise (-128 dBu EIN), high-headroom, high-bandwidth inputs are mic/line switchable and include limiters, high-pass filters and phantom power.

At CCW 2011, Sound Devices will showcase its high-resolution 7-Series family of digital audio recorders. The two-track (702, 702T, 722), four-track (744T), and eight-track (788T) units record and play audio files with either 16- or 24-bit depth at all professional sampling rates, up to 192 kHz (up to 96 kHz on the 788T). Multiple storage mediums, analog/digital I/O and high-speed computer connectivity make all 7-Series recorders stand out as world-class products.

Sound Devices’ MixPre-D will also be on hand at the booth, as it’s setting a new standard in the industry for compact, high-performance portable audio mixers. Ideal for documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate/industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any production application where capturing great sound is important, but size and weight are a concern. At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has incredible output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The twelve-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.