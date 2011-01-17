Golden Eagle Broadcasting Integrates Harris Equipment Across Master Control Workflow

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Golden Eagle Broadcasting — viewed locally over the air (KGEB-TV) and distributed to cable and satellite systems as the GEB Network — has installed a variety of Harris workflow, infrastructure and networking equipment for its master control operation as the broadcaster continues its analog-to-digital conversion.

Central to the dual-playout operation in master control are two Harris NEXIO AMP transmission servers with 12TB of integrated storage per unit; and a Harris ADC automation system that controls server playout and other components in the on-air workflow.

Golden Eagle Broadcasting has also installed a Harris Predator II-GX multiviewer from the Harris HView CP family to ensure the integrity of video, audio and data feeds from the NEXIO AMP servers and other workflow sources. Director of Engineering Bill Lee reports that they have populated nearly 30 windows in the master control system already, with room to spare. Golden Eagle Broadcasting has also been using a Predator brand multiviewer, along with two other NEXIO AMP servers, in its production workflow since 2008.

“Multiviewers are a higher initial investment than standard video monitors, but the Predator systems offer a more compact and feature-rich solution for monitoring a large number of feeds,” said Lee. “The program is easy to operate and we are able to change configurations on the fly, making it a very flexible and useful system in both production and master control.”

The installation also includes a variety of Harris 6800+ processing and distribution gear, including HD/SDI distribution amplifiers, embedding gear, and A/D-D/A converters. Harris DTS Neural Surround UpMix technology processes 2.0 stereo feeds for 5.1 surround, and provides loudness control functionality through an additional Harris module.

Harris Videotek VTM4100 test and measurement solutions for loudness monitoring complete the installation. Lee connected the VTM4100 systems to the GEB and KGEB router output ports to enable switching between program and air feeds on each master control switcher, allowing operators to look at audio levels coming in and going out. Golden Eagle broadcasting also uses the VTM4100 solutions in the production workflow.

“The 6800+ and Videotek products really represent our ongoing conversion to a digital infrastructure,” said Lee. “We operate in an embedded SDI environment and we use much of the 6800+ gear to convert and embed signals, which is crucial as we expect to deal with tape for a while. Meanwhile, the Videotek VTM4100 provides analog and digital video inputs along with loudness measurement. This allows our master control operators to make loudness adjustments for off-air and off-satellite program feeds on the fly.”