Tim Carroll Keynote Speaker at The Loudness Summit

Linear Acoustic President to Present Ideas on Consistent Broadcast Audio Delivery at London Conference

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Nov. 29, 2011 -- Tim Carroll, president and founder of Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will address broadcasters at The Loudness Summit in a presentation titled, "Delivering Consistent Quality Sound to the Consumer on Any Device, Any Time, Anywhere."

The Loudness Summit is a gathering of technology experts, legislators, operators, and industry professionals involved in delivering high-quality broadcast sound. The event is expected to draw more than 200 leaders from major firms in the professional audio and broadcast sound industry.

"Thanks to loudness, audio for broadcast is finally getting the attention it deserves," said Carroll. "Now is the time to address real issues such as meeting viewer expectations with quality sound in any circumstance, and I look forward to the discussion."

The Loudness Summit takes place on Friday, Dec. 16, 2011 at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London. The event opens at 8:00 a.m., and Carroll's presentation begins at 11:15 a.m.

