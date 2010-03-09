LECTROSONICS WINS CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Rio Rancho, NM – March 2010… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to announce the company’s Octopack Portable Multicoupler for SR Series Receivers won a Technical Award in the Production category at the Cinema Audio Society’s recent 6th Annual CAS Technical Achievement Awards. Held on Saturday, February 27, 2010 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, calendar year 2009 nominations were submitted by the membership of the CAS and a ‘Blue Ribbon’ panel made the final determination.

Designed to address the increasing demand for more wireless channels in location production, the Octopack’s modular configuration combines up to four SRa Series compact receivers into a lightweight, rugged assembly with a self-contained power supply and antenna signal distribution. This powerful production tool provides up to eight audio channels in a compact form factor that is ready to work in applications from production cart to a portable mixing bag. High quality antenna distribution requires the use of ultra quiet RF amps plus isolated and optimally matched signal paths through the circuitry to ensure equal performance from all connected receivers. Further, the amplifiers used must be of the high overload type to avoid generating IM (intermodulation) within the multicoupler itself. Lectrosonics’ Octopack meets these requirements for RF performance.

Gordon Moore, Vice President of Sales for Lectrosonics, reflected on the prestigious CAS Technical Achievement Award for the company’s Octopack. “We are both honored and delighted to accept this award,” Moore said. “Over the years, we have worked very closely with film sound mixers to develop and fine-tune the Octopack so that it includes all the features they require while remaining as compact and light-weight as possible. This award validates our efforts and, more significantly, provides the utmost level of credibility for our product in the highly specialized area of location sound production.”

About the Cinema Audio Society

Founded in 1964, the Cinema Audio Society aims to facilitate a proper channel of communication between the related sound crafts and between those instrumental to the production and distribution of film and television soundtracks. The Cinema Audio Society consists of over 400 sound mixers and associates from the film and television industries. For additional information, visit the CAS online at www.cinemaaudiosociety.org.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theater technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

