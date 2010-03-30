Cox Media Group's TV Stations Launch Mobile DTV Services on Triveni Digital GuideBuilder® Mobile Metadata System

PRINCETON, N.J. — March 30, 2010 — Triveni Digital today announced that Cox Media Group (CMG) has adopted the GuideBuilder® Mobile metadata platform, taking its first five stations online as part of the company's mobile DTV rollout plan. Operating as an extension to existing GuideBuilder systems at CMG stations, the GuideBuilder Mobile systems from Triveni Digital provide mission-critical operational capabilities by generating both accurate PSIP EPG and mobile ESG data in support of fixed and mobile DTV services from a single platform — and with a single, unified graphical user interface.

"The addition of GuideBuilder Mobile into our existing operations was straightforward, and because it operates on our existing GuideBuilder platform, we were able to launch our first mobile DTV services without significant investment in additional training or workflow changes," said Sterling Davis, CMG's vice president of technical operations.

The first CMG stations to launch mobile DTV services include CBS affiliate KIRO in Seattle; FOX affiliate KTVU in Oakland/San Francisco; and ABC affiliates WSB in Atlanta, WFTV in Orlando, Fla., and WSOC in Charlotte, N.C. The GuideBuilder Mobile system fits smoothly into these stations' regular broadcast workflows while managing all necessary mobile and fixed ATSC metadata, thereby ensuring that the workflow is simplified, the full range of traffic and automation system interfaces are available, and on-air metadata are correct and consistent with on-air programming.

With metadata generation for mobile services tied closely to that of the broadcaster's existing fixed service, it is possible for the facility to maintain accurate, up-to-date program information even when last-minute changes are made to the schedule. The Triveni Digital system's mobile capabilities, in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV standard (A/153), also include ESG (electronic service guide) functionality to ensure up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.

The GuideBuilder Mobile leverages years of broadcast industry integration efforts around the GuideBuilder platform, the most-deployed PSIP metadata generator in the industry. Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder Mobile strategy enables a broadcaster to extend investments, rather than replicate them with an entirely new complex system integration effort and duplicated operational burden.

"By building on CMG stations' existing equipment and workflows, GuideBuilder Mobile takes a good thing and makes it even better," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "Acting as part of a unified metadata management system, GuideBuilder Mobile offers broadcasters an easy path to mobile DTV delivery. As a result, viewers in five major DMAs now enjoy more flexible access to their favorite CMG programming via the convenience of mobile DTV service."

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, is an integrated broadcasting, publishing, and digital media company that includes the national advertising rep firms of Cox Reps. With revenues exceeding $1.5 billion, the company operations include 15 broadcast television stations and one local cable channel, 86 radio stations, four metro newspapers, more than a dozen non-daily publications, and more than 100 digital services. Additionally, CMG owns and operates Valpak, one of the leading direct marketing companies in North America.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

