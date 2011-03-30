iPhone Video to HD SDI for Breaking News

Grass Valley, California, 22 March 2011 – Ensemble Designs is featuring an iPhone to HD and SD SDI video interface to the BrightEye Mitto Scan Converter, new at NAB 2011, to be shown on booth N1323. Mitto provides a solution for getting severe weather footage and breaking news from an iPhone into a news program.

The BrightEye Mitto converts iPhone or computer material to SD and HD SDI video for input to a router or production switcher. YouTube™, Skype™ video, weather radar, viewer emails and maps can be easily used for live shows.Even a small part of the screen, such as a Skype window, is converted to full screen HD. Ensemble's proprietary upconversion and filtering processing provides broadcast quality video for use in high end applications.

“We are using the Mitto Scan converter for ingesting web content for our daily news shows," said Efi Dilmoni, V.P. Of Engineering and Technology, at Channel 10 and News 10 in Israel. “We are extremely happy with the functionality and quality.”

Based in Grass Valley, California, Ensemble Designs is in their 20th year of business and is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.

###

Ensemble Designs PO Box 993, Grass Valley CA 95945 USA

http://www.ensembledesigns.com

Tel: +1 530.478.1830 NAB Booth N1323

Press Contact: Cindy Zuelsdorf

cindy@ensembledesigns.com

Tel: +1 530.478.8328