Camera Corps to feature Q-Ball Pre-Set

Camera Corps will unveil the latest version of its Q-Ball compact remotely controlled pan/tilt/zoom HD/SD camera at the 2012 NAB Show.

Demonstrated in prototype at IBC 2011 and now in full production, Q-Ball Pre-Set allows 18 shot settings (each consisting of pan angle, tilt angle, zoom and focus) to be stored prior to a live or real-time recorded shoot.

Q-Ball Pre-Set enhances the efficiency of a production team by allowing detailed settings to be rehearsed ahead of a live event. This is particularly useful when covering major sports events or public concert. All settings are saved in non-volatile RAM to remain safely stored even if the Q-Ball Pre-Set system is powered down between rehearsal and actual performance.

Q-Ball and Q-Ball Pre-Set are fully compatible with all existing Camera Corps robotic control systems and CCU panels. Up to 72 heads can be operated from a single controller.

