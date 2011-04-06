Linear Acoustic(R) to Introduce AERO.calm at the 2011 NAB Show

Award-Winning Technology Fixes Loudness Without Affecting Content

LANCASTER, Pa. -- April 4, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will debut the ground breaking AERO.calm -- Coded Audio Loudness Manager -- at the 2011 NAB Show.

"AERO.calm is the only television audio processor capable of controlling loudness and dynamic range without affecting the original content," said Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic. "Broadcasters can rest easy knowing they are legally compliant, bolstering ratings by satisfying viewers, and still preserving the captivating audio experience intended by program producers."

AERO.calm is the culmination of years of research into loudness control and audio and metadata processing. A hybrid of sophisticated multiband audio analysis and metadata control, audio can be processed in a consumer-reversible manner, permanently for noncritical material, or anywhere in between. Smooth and consistent by default, individual viewers can choose to hear the full range of the original content if they desire. Versions of AERO.calm are available to handle baseband AES/SDI audio, DVB-ASI, and transport stream over IP.

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

