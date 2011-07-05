Akira Harada Appointed President and CEO of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc.

MAYWOOD N.J., July 5, 2011 – Ikegami Electronics, the world-leading manufacturer of advanced high definition television (HDTV) production solutions for broadcast and professional video applications, has announced the appointment of Akira Harada as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc.

A 28-year veteran of Ikegami, Harada began his career at the Company’s Tokyo headquarters, working with the overseas sales division. Harada joins Ikegami U.S.A., Inc. from Ikegami Electronics Europe (in Germany), where he served as President and CEO for the past 10 years.

“I am honored to assume my new position as President and CEO of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc. at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” Harada stated. “Ikegami is providing the products our customers need for the transition to DTV and HDTV. These include Ikegami’s range of HD multi-format CMOS cameras, the GFSeries’ tapeless GFCam Flash camcorder, HD multi-format LCD broadcast monitors in a range of sizes, and many other industry-leading products.”

Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc. is a leading supplier of professional broadcasting products in the Western Hemisphere. With U.S. offices in New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois and Ohio, the Ikegami name is recognized worldwide for its state-of-the-art television cameras and closed-circuit TV equipment. Ikegami’s universal High Definition TV cameras have been widely accepted by the broadcast industry as it continues the transition to the High Definition Television Format.

