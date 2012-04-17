RadiantGrid Introduces Adaptive Bitrate Streaming Support At The 2012 NAB Show

Las Vegas, April 17, 2012 — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation service platforms, will be debuting its support of adaptive bitrate streaming formats at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth SU7919). With this new functionality, users will be able to transcode and prepare content for most popular adaptive bitrate streaming formats, including Microsoft Smooth Streaming, HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and MPEG-DASH.

Developed along with Manzanita Systems, this feature for the RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform provides users with additional muxing options to prepare their audio and video essences to stream over the Internet to a computer or a handheld device. In addition, users can leverage RadiantGrid’s TrueGrid, transcoding, as well as the many other processing modules offered within the RadiantGrid platform, to prepare these files before they are muxed.

“As the viewing of broadcast content on computers and handheld devices becomes as commonplace as watching it on television, broadcasters need a means to bring archived and newly-created content into these emerging formats for easier viewing on these devices,” says Kirk Marple president, chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “By working with Manzanita Systems, we are able to offer users a new muxer to handle these files while still allowing them to leverage our TrueGrid transcoding.”

“Manzanita is dedicated to ensuring that multiplexing is done perfectly, efficiently and cost-effectively. We are excited to have RadiantGrid once again use our muxing technology in their platform to provide their users with the best muxing technology possible,” says Greg Vines, president, Manzanita Systems.

About RadiantGrid Technologies:

RadiantGrid Technologies is an independent software vendor which develops and markets the RadiantGrid Platform – a leading-edge media workflow services platform targeting Broadcast & Cable Operators, Content Owners, Advertising Vendors, Digital Cinema Companies, and User-Generated Content Portals. The RadiantGrid Platform provides media transformation capabilities including grid-enabled transcoding, multi-format transcoding, multi-track assembly, standards conversion, and closed caption extraction and upconversion, in addition to metadata management, storage management, and media publishing.

For more information about RadiantGrid Technologies, visit www.radiantgrid.com.