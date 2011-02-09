Linear Acoustic Brings New Features to 2011 NAB Show

Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. The company licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided 24 AERO.qc(TM) units and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

For Linear Acoustic, the 2011 NAB Show will be a showcase of innovative new products, new features, enhanced designs, and exclusive upgrades. Most obvious will be the new 2RU version of the company's signature TV audio processor, the AERO.air(TM). Only size and weight were lost in the reduction from the 3RU unit. Key features that were once optional upgrades will be made standard on many 2011 versions of the Linear Acoustic product line.

AERO.air(TM) Transmission Audio/Loudness Manager

The AERO.air(TM) continues to solve the newly regulated "commercial loudness problem" and now offers more features in a sleek, smaller, and lighter 2RU chassis. Many optional upgrades on last year's model are now standard features. HD/SD- SDI I/O allows for de-embedding and re-embedding up to 16 channels of audio plus SMPTE 2020 (VANC) metadata. UPMAX-II(TM) provides a more spacious and stable 5.1 upmix from a stereo source. CrowdControl(TM) ensures dialogue is preserved even in rich stereo mixes. The new AERO.air retains all the features that has made it the proven choice for DTV audio transmission and loudness management.

AERO.one(TM) DTV Audio/Loudness Manager

AERO.one(TM) is a simple, cost-effective solution designed to manage loudness, upmixing, metadata, signal routing, and audio coding. This 1RU product is the ideal choice for affiliate stations that need to match local and network content and provide a seamless surround sound experience for their viewers. Also well suited as a processor for the backup transmission path, AERO.one allows the audio quality of the main path to be matched in a cost-effective manner. The AERO.one is now available in three versions -- dual stereo (2+2), surround sound (5.1), and both (5.1+2). HD/SD-SDI I/O and dual power supplies are now included as standard features.

LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor

The LQ-1000(TM) employs the ITU-R BS.1770 method for measuring loudness and displays the results in a logical, easy-to-understand format. A colorful long-life OLED display groups critical loudness parameters like three adjustable integrated loudness measures, loudness history, current peak level, maximum peak level, and the loudness target. New EBU mode adds relative gating feature and loudness range metering to the unit at no extra cost. The new LQ-1000 adds as standard features a simple "gain apply" scaling function and HD/SD-SDI I/O.

UPMAX(R) 5.1 Channel Upmixer

UPMAX(R) offers a stable and trusted algorithm in a cost- and space-efficient package, perfect for remote OB trucks. Upmixing can be controlled via the front panel, GPI inputs, or metadata from serial or VANC (SDI) sources applied to the unit. A bright LED display, rotary encoder, and four control keys provide straightforward menu navigation and function adjustment. UPMAX also includes a utility encoder that accepts 5.1 channels and produces a two-channel LoRo or LtRt output. This encoder can be independent or it can be fed by the same channels applied to the upmixer. HD/SD-SDI I/O, now a standard feature, allows access to all 16 embedded audio channels.

AERO.file(TM) File-Based Audio/Loudness Manager

AERO.file(TM) brings proven audio technologies to the file-based domain where they can be even more effective. Advanced RadiantGrid transmuxing and transwrapping enables the audio essence to be extracted from a host of popular file wrappers, measured, scaled, and processed, then re-wrapped in sync without disturbing other video or data essences. Standard support for WAV, AIFF, Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, MPEG 1 Layer II, MP3, AAC, ACELP, WMA, and AMR is included. And new this year, AERO.file adds Dolby E encoding and decoding and EBU mode to complement the existing ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement.

