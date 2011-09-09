Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve for Linux Price Reduction

IBC 2011, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - September 9, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve Linux will now be included free with the DaVinci Resolve control surface, allowing customers to choose between installing on Mac OS X or Linux when installing.

DaVinci Resolve on Linux will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2011 booth at #7.H20.

Previously DaVinci Resolve on Linux was an additional US$19995 charge on top of the cost of a DaVinci Resolve, and now this cost will be eliminated. All current DaVinci Resolve customers who already have Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve control surface will be able to obtain a free copy of DaVinci Resolve for Linux by contacting Blackmagic Design.

DaVinci Resolve for Linux will still need to be installed by a qualified Linux engineer, however customers buying DaVinci Resolve will now be able to choose between operating systems depending on the processing power they need. This update also allows customers to move between systems as their needs change.

DaVinci Resolve for Linux will be included in the DaVinci Resolve product box, and because the Mac OS X and Linux versions will include separate licenses, a customer can install the Linux version and still use the Mac OS X version in a second system, perhaps on a laptop for on set work. This provides the ultimate choice to Blackmagic Design's DaVinci customers.

“We are extremely excited to offer this Linux version of DaVinci Resolve at no extra charge when buying the full DaVinci Resolve,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This gives customers choice, and helps make the installation of extremely powerful systems with multiple powerful GPU cards more affordable. That’s absolutely critical today with the very high resolution camera files from the latest amazing digital cinema cameras from companies such as Arri™, Sony™ and RED™. We are excited to help allow customers to take advantage of these amazingly high resolution files simply and affordably.”

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve is available now from Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve specialist resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the DaVinci Resolve, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post-production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.