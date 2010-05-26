GENELEC 8020A ACTIVE MONITORS ASSURE GREAT SOUND FOR METROVISION’S HD-1 REMOTE UNIT

— HD-1 has covered the Olympics in Vancouver, Yoko Ono in New York, the Yankees in spring training and much more with two sets of Genelec 8020A Active Monitors —

NATICK, MA, May 24, 2010 — New York-based production and broadcast service provider Metrovision’s HD-1 remote production truck has recently been a fixture for the audio production of high-profile events. In just the first few months of 2010, it has been a key part of the sound production for numerous events. Highlights have included comedian/commentator Bill Maher’s recent HBO special; Yoko Ono’s “We Are Plastic Ono Band” 77th birthday celebration concert at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (featuring Eric Clapton); the Winter Olympics in Vancouver; on site in Tampa Bay, Florida, for the New York Yankees’ spring training season broadcast on the YES network; the Yankees in Boston playing against the Red Sox, for a Japanese NHK broadcast; the 2010 NBC Upfront presentation; and NYU’s graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium. Aboard the HD-1, all reference audio is done via 8020A Bi-Amplified Active Monitors from Genelec, the pioneer in Active Monitoring technology for three decades.

The Genelec monitors are installed in two separate areas of the HD-1 vehicle. The audio control room has a complete 5.1 system utilizing five Genelec 8020A monitors and a Genelec 7050B Active Subwoofer for low-frequency reproduction. The truck’s production room has five more 8020A monitors set up in a surround configuration but without a subwoofer. “There needs to be a lot of communication between people working in the production area, and LFE in there would hinder that,” says Paul Wolf, Engineer-in-Charge on the HD-1. “But we know that we’re getting great low-frequency response from the Genelec sub in the audio control room, so there’s nothing to worry about.”

Two additional pairs of Genelec 8020A’s are also kept aboard the HD-1 for use inside broadcast venues, such as for remote audio, from green rooms and other areas, that is fed back to the HD-1’s control room. That creates an all-Genelec monitoring environment, no matter where the audio is being heard. “That consistency means a lot to making the broadcasts sound as good as they do,” Wolf says, adding that the quality-control area of the HD-1 is also slated to get a set of Genelec 6010A Desktop Bi-Amplified Loudspeakers in the near future.

Wolf notes that the decision to outfit the HD-1 with Genelec monitors was based on sound and size. “It’s a lot of sound for the size, which is exactly what you’re looking for when it comes to monitoring in a confined space,” he says. “And as broadcast sound for sports has gotten better, we need the absolute best monitors available, and we have them in the Genelecs.”

