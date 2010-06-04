ANTON/BAUER FEATURES DIONIC HCX HIGH-CURRENT BATTERY AND AWARD-WINNING TANDEM 150 MODULAR AT CINE GEAR EXPO 2010

HOLLYWOOD, CA. - Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world's premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will showcase its DIONIC HCX and Tandem 150 Modular Power System at Cine Gear Expo 2010 (Booth 65).

The DIONIC HCX has a 120 watt-hour capacity, a built-in motion detection sensor and a "deep sleep" capability, which increases battery life by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use. Lightweight and powerful, the DIONIC HCX can withstand high instantaneous current draws and weighs just 2.4 pounds (1.09 kg). In addition, the DIONIC HCX offers an enhanced LCD RealTime fuel gauge showing up to nine hours of run-time when used under low-power load conditions.

Weighing just two and a half pounds, the fully automatic Tandem 150 Modular Power System functions by separating the Gold Mount device from the power supply allowing a user to simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera. Ideal for remote location shoots, the Tandem 150 system features a solar panel to charge any battery in the Anton/Bauer product line via the sun's available light. The Tandem 150 can also rely on a car's dependable vehicle power outlet.

