Behind the Scenes at the Royal Wedding: How Millions were able to Watch Live…from Anywhere around the World

May 18, 2011, Warwickshire UK — With more than 8,500 journalists in London vying for prime locations from which to broadcast the royal wedding, media outlets were seeking every possible advantage over their competition. Many got that advantage by choosing to have their camera operators use LiveU's cellular-uplink-based "HD transmission-in-a-backpack" solution. The portability of the solution meant that coverage of events running up to the big day itself heightened viewers’ anticipation making this the must-see wedding of the decade so far.

Space near the wedding day’s primary event locations was at a premium, and the cost and logistical challenges of deploying satellite/microwave trucks is high. LiveU's solution allowed news agencies to be in more coverage points for a fraction of the cost and to be amongst the crowds throughout the day to get the full story from the people. With camera connected to the uplink device in an easy-to-carry backpack, camera operators were able to provide broadcast-quality video uplinks that could be streamed live to the masses of viewers who just couldn’t get enough of the day’s events.

With an estimated 2 billion potential world-wide viewers at stake, the LiveU LU60 HD backpack helped broadcasters claim the largest share possible by allowing them to be closest to the action, fastest to relay their images, and able to ensure high-quality, uninterrupted viewing for their audience. Leading broadcasters turned to Garland Partners and LiveU to make this happen.

The BBC Worldwide licensed its exclusive live feed of the ceremony to more than 40 broadcasters in 25 countries. Many were looking to supplement their broadcasts with “man on the street” interviews and coverage. Getting in amongst the massive crowds that lined the streets of London was a perspective made possible through the use of a LiveU’s LU60 HD backpack solution.

Malcolm Harland, Director of Garland Partners Limited—the UK supplier of LiveU products—was excited to learn of the many ways the product was used throughout the day. “Whether it was being in the right position to capture the first glimpses of Kate’s dress as she left the Goring Hotel with her family, capturing the reaction of individuals in the crowd on The Mall as Prince William waved while en route to Westminster Abbey, or waiting for those extra ‘surprise peaks’ as the newly married couple left the festivities at Buckingham Palace, the LiveU units never failed to perform for this prestigious group of broadcasters,” he said.

The lightweight portability of the devices make them well liked by users. “They can even be used from a moving motorbike,” stated Ronan Artman, Vice President of Marketing for LiveU. “There are no line-of-sight issues like you get with satellite transmissions.”

News crews successfully used the LU60 LiveU backpacks to cover the royal wedding and were very pleased with the results. The LU60 provides up to 1080i video solution and bonds up to seven cellular (3G/4G), WiMAX and Wi-Fi modems to provide a resilient, broadcast-quality video uplink, packing the capabilities of an HD Satellite truck into a compact backpack.

