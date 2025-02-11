Dejero Connectivity Demo Will Go Live From Las Vegas Strip at 2025 NAB Show

Dejero “correspondents” will use its tech to livestream from the Las Vegas Strip to the company’s booth at NAB Show.

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero will demonstrate its connectivity technology by simulating live remote broadcast production, livestreaming from the Las Vegas Strip to its booth during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will send two “correspondents” to conduct live interviews from various locations in Las Vegas. One will use the Dejero EnGo 3 mobile video transmitter, a GoPro camera and a Starlink Mini satellite antenna. The other will use the Dejero LivePlus App installed on an iOS smartphone, the company said.

Dejero will collaborate with partners Tividoo and Grabyo to run the live streams three times a day at its NAB Show booth (SL8516).

Dejero live production workflows (Image credit: Dejero)

“We wanted to bring the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip live to our NAB booth visitors and demonstrate how powerful and simple our connectivity solutions are in a live production scenario,” Dejero Director of Sales for the Americas Michael Stanton said. “Vegas is a bustling city with thousands of tourists, so network congestion can be rife for broadcasters in such environments. Where better to demonstrate just how our Smart Blending Technology can deliver exceptional picture quality with low latency?”

Also Read: Click Here for More Coverage of NAB Show 2025

Smart Blending Technology combines multiple IP connections from diverse network providers, including fiber/broadband, 4G/5G and GEO/LEO/MEO satellites. The Dejero EnGo 3 and LivePlus App on the Strip will blend Starlink and cellular network paths to achieve uninterrupted connectivity, the company said.

Dejero’s GateWay network-aggregation device will provide reliable internet backhaul. Video signals will be sent to a Dejero Pathway encoder via a WayPoint receiver located in a simulated production environment. Both the EnGo 3 and LivePlus App are equipped with IFB to provide one-way voice communication from a director at the hub to the reporters on the Strip, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company will show EnGo 3, EnGo 3x and EnGo 3s 5G mobile video transmitter with GateWay mode. The transmitters support up to four fully frame-synced HD streams or one 4K stream and incorporate the company’s Smart Blending Technology. Latency as low as 0.5 seconds is achievable via bonded cellular connections, it said.

It also feature its GateWay 3220, a resilient, compact network aggregation device powered by Dell Technologies. It integrates Smart Blending Technology to deliver reliable mobile connectivity and provides connectivity to the internet, cloud applications and private networks.

More information is available on the company’s website.

See Dejero at 2025 NAB Show booth SL8516.