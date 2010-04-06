For Immediate Release

SINGULAR SOFTWARE SHIPS VIDEO PRESENTATION WORKFLOW PLUG-IN FOR SONY VEGAS PRO

Avant-garde application developer adds multifaceted automation capabilities of new Singular Software Presto plug-in to growing product catalog

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 6, 2010 – Singular Software, the popular new developer of automation applications for post-production, is pleased to announce the release of its latest product, Singular Software Presto™, to automate the complexities of putting together presentation videos. This new plug-in utilizes sophisticated computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the assembly of presenter video and slides, saving hours in the edit room. Designed to work inside Sony Vegas Pro®, Singular Software Presto makes it fast and easy to go from raw recording to published presentation, using sophisticated effects and customization templates to yield professional video presentations.

“Inserting slides at the right time, framing the presenter, and arranging all the elements to fit appropriately on screen can become quite tedious when editing presentations,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “Singular Software Presto reduces the amount of time-consuming steps in the editing process by automatically synchronizing footage of the presenter, completed slides from the presentation, and a video taken of the screen. Its efficiency and ease-of-use are outstanding. We are excited to expand our product catalog and offer new and existing users this exceptional and time-saving video production tool.”

About Singular Software Presto

The Singular Software Presto plug-in utilizes sophisticated computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the entire editing process for presentation videos. Users provide video of the presenter, screen, and presentation slides and it automatically synchronizes, arranges and edits for a flawless finish. The resulting video can be used as is, or customized using templates and wizards provided with the product.

Singular Software Presto originates from a line of workflow automation applications developed by Singular Software for audio and video professionals. Singular Software’s flagship product, PluralEyes, is the topic of recent industry buzz and continues to generate glowing reviews:

"This is one of the best plug-ins I have ever come across. ... This really is a joyous product and I cannot recommend it enough." Philip Bloom, Best of 2009

"Using PluralEyes is a no-brainer for any editor who works with multi-cam projects in Final Cut." Oliver Peters, DigitalFilms Blog

To read more reviews of PluralEyes, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/press.html

Availability of Singular Software Presto

Singular Software Presto will be available in beta in Q2, 2010. To sign up for the Singular Software mailing list and be notified of news about this and other products, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com