Video Technics, Utah Scientific jointly unveil MCR.BOX

Video Technics has partnered with Utah Scientific to develop MCR.BOX, a seamlessly integrated product bundle for automating master-control operations.

The Video Technics Apella video server family offers seamless workflow solutions for content management and automated multichannel delivery. When automated with VT Scheduler PRO software and integrated with Utah Scientific’s MC-40 master control switcher, the result is a better “channel-in-a-box” solution.

The Apella video server is a scalable media server built on an IT-centric foundation. VT Scheduler PRO provides scripted automation and control of video server, switcher, graphics, and many third-party devices with rules-based, automatic secondary events.

The master control switcher offers clean and quiet switching and fade effects, two full keyers, internal logo insertion, and audio-overs EAS presentation. MCR.BOX operates as a standalone device and is scaled by networking existing Utah router systems and Apella servers within a Video Technics production and playout environment.

See Utah Scientific and Video Technics at 2012 NAB Show booth 4511.