Net Insight wins order from large German broadcaster and member of ARD

Stockholm - Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces a major new customer win from a German broadcaster investing in a contribution network.

The new German customer has purchased Net Insight's Nimbra Platform for contribution of video, radio and data between its headquarters and to more than 15 sites in Germany.

The order value exceeds SEK 20 Million and the network will be operational in 2012.

The order was won in partnership with one of Net Insight's German resellers.

"This is a new customer for us and a large member of the ARD group of public Broadcasters in Germany. Many of the ARD members have already deployed our Nimbra platform for contribution and distribution of TV, audio and data signals across Germany" says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. "There is a tough competition on the Germany market and with this win, one of our most important this year, our position as the most efficient and cost effective media transport solution is reconfirmed."

Net Insight AB discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on September 26, 2011 at 09.30 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tragardh@netinsight.net

