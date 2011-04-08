SSL INTRODUCES NEW CONSOLE I/O UNIT AND ENHANCED REDUNDANT I/O CAPABILITY

New Alpha-Link Live-R Adds Redundant Fibre Connectivity to Low-cost Alpha-LinkLive Console I/O Unit and New ‘Loop Redundancy Mode’ Expands Redundant Console I/O Capability

LAS VEGAS – Solid State Logic will introduce the new ‘Alpha-Link Live-R’ console I/O unit and expand redundant fibre connectivity options at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C3310). The new Alpha-Link Live-R unit adds a set of redundant MADI optical fiber connections to the existing Alpha-Link Live low cost console I/O unit. The new Loop Redundancy Mode reduces the number of cables required for redundant fibre system installation and doubles the amount of audio signals that can be passed between the C10 or C100 Digital Broadcast Console and the modular B-RIO I/O Unit.

“In live broadcast operations, signal integrity is of the utmost importance,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL Inc. “The new Loop Redundancy Mode expands SSL’s MADI Fibre redundancy for all our I/O and makes a redundant solution more affordable with Alpha-Link. We believe this Alpha-Link Live-R and Loop Redundancy Mode is the low-cost audio insurance policy for which the industry has been waiting.”

The new C10/C100 Loop Redundancy Mode uses a ‘Loop’ MADI optical fibre connection between the console’s main and backup Blackrock Processors to half the number of cables required to install a redundant I/O configuration. With Blackrock Loop Redundancy Mode, the need for main and backup fibers connecting to both main and backup processors in a redundant system is no longer required. With Loop Redundancy, the main fiber will connect to the main Blackrock, the backup fiber to the backup Blackrock. In the case of a main fiber failure, the Alpha-Link Live-R or MORSE Stagebox will switch to its backup port and the audio and control will be routed via the ‘Loop’ fibre connection from the backup Blackrock back to the main Blackrock, thus providing an elegant solution for both fiber and processor redundancy. The resultant reduction in consumption of MADI ports effectively doubles the maximum connectivity between console processors and a B-RIO unit.

About Alpha-Link Live-REach Alpha-Link Live-R unit provides 24 balanced analogue inputs and outputs (with high-quality 24-bit analogue conversion) and 12 AES input and output pairs (with eight channels of high 24-bit sample rate conversion). Alpha-Link Live-R is connected to the console using MADI over fiber, ensuring absolute signal integrity. Alpha-Link Live-R includes redundant PSUs, all fitted into a compact 2U rack.

Key Features:• Dual MADI Fiber I/O connections

• MADI I/O locked to C10 HD and C100 HDS highly stable clock

• 24 balanced Analogue I/O

• 12 Pairs of AES Digital I/O

• Fiber MADI guarantees pristine audio

• Embedded control data simplifies cabling and operation

• Analogue input/output metering via 24 tricolor LEDs

• Compact 2U Rack enclosure

• Redundant PSUs as standard

The SSL Console I/O range includes:• Alpha-Link Live-R

• Alpha-Link Live

• Alpha-Link 8RMP: 2U remote 8-channel mic amp unit

• B-RIO: fully scalable modular local console I/O system with comprehensive I/O options.

• MORSE Router: providing multi-console audio asset sharing

• MORSE Stagebox: remote modular I/O with analogue, digital and SDI embed/de-embed options.

Loop Redundancy Mode is part of the forthcoming C10 HD V3 and C100 HDS V4 Software release.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.