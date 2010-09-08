SSL ANNOUNCES NEW ‘SDI-MADI’ 3G SDI TO DIGITAL AUDIO DE-EMBEDDER AT IBC 2010

New Product Offers Standalone 4 x 16 Channel Audio De-embedding from Four Auto Sensing 3G SDI Inputs with Output to MADI Fibre and AES Digital

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – Solid State Logic, the leading manufacturer of audio consoles for the broadcast industry, announced the release of ‘SDI-MADI’, a 4 x 16 channel audio de-embedder with four auto sensing 3G SDI inputs and 64 channel MADI fibre and AES Digital audio outputs at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.D83).

“With SDI video infrastructure becoming prevalent within broadcast facilities the SDI-MADI provides broadcasters with a convenient and cost-effective means of de-embedding up to 16 channels of audio from each SDI stream and aggregating the audio into up to 64 channels of MADI and AES digital audio output.” says Niall Feldman, director of new products for Solid State Logic. “The SDI-MADI is another example of our commitment to delivering cost-effective MADI based I/O, conversion, and routing solutions, which are a perfect fit for the requirements and budgets of our customers.”

The SSL SDI-MADI is a cost-effective solution to the problem of connecting audio equipment to the SDI-based infrastructure found in many broadcast facilities today. Occupying only 1U of rack space, the SDI-MADI provides the interface between SDI video bitstreams and digital audio. SDI-MADI extracts up to 16 audio channels from each of the unit’s four SDI inputs to provide a total of up to 64 audio channels in both MADI and AES3 formats. All SDI inputs independently auto-sense between 3G, HD and SD standards, and are provided with loop-through connectivity for downstream equipment.

With a comprehensive range of synchronizing options and switchable sample rate convertors, the SDI-MADI is designed to reliably and seamlessly integrate into any broadcast environment where SDI-embedded audio channels require format conversion.

Key Features

• 4 x SDI inputs on 75 Ω BNC connection; 16 audio channels per input

• Auto-detection of SD/HD/3G input format

• Active loop-through of each input to 75 Ω BNC output connection

• Full Dolby® E/Dolby Digital transparency for loop through

• 32 x AES digital audio output via 37 pin D-Sub

• Dual 64 Ch MADI digital audio output via ST Multimode Optical and Coax

• Front panel LED status indication for PSU, SYNC, SRC and SDI Lock

• Comprehensive sync options (Word Clock, AES, Black and Burst, SDI 1-4)

• Word Clock and AES sync outputs

• On-board sample rate convertors (SRCs), enabled locally or remotely via GPI

• Dual power supplies, with separate IEC mains connectors

• Optional 19” AES Signal Breakout panel providing AES3-id outputs on 32 x BNC connectors (75 Ω)

SDI-MADI will be available from SSL Resellers from November 2010 priced £6600 plus local sales tax.

