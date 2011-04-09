AXON grows global sales revenues by 25%, targets North American market for further growth

Netherlands-based AV conversion, processing and compliance recording specialist Axon Digital Design (Booth N3024) arrives at NAB on the back of the announcement of major growth in its global sales revenue. In 2010, Axon registered over 25 per cent growth in its worldwide sales, growth that positions Axon as the leading supplier of signal processing equipment (digital glue) in HD & 3D OB vehicles (source: www.live-production.tv ).

Whilst historically the company has focussed primarily on the European market, Axon has indicated its intention to develop its presence in the key North American markets. Already, Axon has established sales and technical support facilities in the US market and its intention is to grow its market presence in the US this year.

“We come to this our 15th year at NAB in the best shape ever,” commented Jan Eveleens, CEO at Axon. “For many years we have invested heavily in research and development and today we are reaping the rewards of this investment. A growing number of major global broadcast media operations and production facilities are using Axon technology to provide the digital glue for their broadcast operations.”

Telegenic puts Synapse at heart of revolutionary 3D OB fleetProof of Axon’s market leadership is provided by news that pioneering UK-based OB company Telegenic is using Axon’s Synapse modular AV signal conversion and processing system to integrate the various production subsystems and components in its third 3D OB vehicle, which is currently being equipped and wired by Sony Professional Services in the UK and will be commissioned later this spring.

Throughout each of the three Telegenic 3D OB vehicles Synapse modules are integrated within the main workflow for signal distribution, synchronisation, up- and down-conversion, 3D signal processing to compensate for mirror rigs and distribution, and audio embedding and Dolby E processing.

In the UK, Telegenic partners BSkyB and has been a major contributor to the testing, development and commercial roll out of Europe’s premier 3D TV channel. Telegenic’s fleet of pioneering 3D OB vehicles were designed by the company’s chief engineer, Mike Spencer who is recognised as one of the most creative and progressive broadcast engineers working in the industry today.

Spencer explains that within the new environment of 3D OB production, with all the new equipment and new operators that are necessary within each truck, concepts such as minimizing power consumption and the miniaturization of equipment are critical. “In this respect, one company has made a really significant contribution to developing the enabling technology that we needed to realize these trucks,” Mike Spencer commented. “Axon’s Synapse modules hold everything together in the vehicles. They are incredibly powerful, adaptable and compact cards which we have used for some time.

“Our relationship with Axon stretches over many years,” explains Spencer. “When we first started talking to Axon (and other manufacturers) about 3D it was an entirely new language. Axon was one of the best at understanding our needs: their team is very bright and generates very good ideas. Even now, they are constantly listening and taking ideas on board.

“With Axon, it’s a question of partnership – we’re in this together. We enjoy a very good relationship with Axon and this means a lot to us. They are our natural partner choice as we continue to develop each new 3D project,” stated Mike Spencer.