Sound Devices Debuts PIX 260 Production Video Recorder at the 2012 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012 — Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, introduces its new PIX 260 production audio/video recorder at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C2546). Based on Sound Devices’ field-proven PIX 220 and PIX 240 recorders, the rack-mounted PIX 260 is a file-based video/audio recorder/player that seamlessly replaces tape-based video decks in production and post-production environments.

Using the Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD codecs, the PIX 260 records and plays files up to 220 Mbps in high-quality 10-bit 4:2:2 video as well as 32 tracks of 48 kHz audio. Files from the PIX 260 are ready for direct import into Avid and Final Cut editing environments, eliminating time-consuming transferring and transcoding. Files can also play out of the PIX 260 for realtime applications.

Continuing the company’s deep heritage in production sound, Sound Devices has infused the PIX 260 with 32-track record/playback capability. In addition to 16 channels of embedded SDI audio and eight channels of HDMI audio, the PIX 260 also accepts eight channels of line-level analog I/O and eight channels of AES digital audio. Using Dante, the PIX 260 can accept and transmit up to 32 channels of audio over Ethernet.

The PIX 260 has a built-in five-inch 800 x 480-pixel video display that allows users to view video and setup-menu selections. With its extensive control capabilities, the PIX 260 is a flexible video playback source that is compatible with Final Cut Pro 7, Final Cut Pro X and Avid sessions. The PIX 260 can be controlled by both external RS-422 and via Ethernet through the embedded Web server, allowing for machine transport control over Ethernet-based networks.

Up to four SATA drives can be connected to the PIX 260 simultaneously. All four drives can be recorded to simultaneously, for RAID-1 type redundancy and to eliminate the need for post-record copying when multiple copies are required.

The PIX 260 includes a built-in Ambient Clockit time-code generator/reader with genlock output for multi-camera and double-system sound applications. In addition to generating ultra-stable time-code, time-code can be read from the SDI stream, the HDMI stream or from an external source.

Like the PIX 220 and PIX 240, the PIX 260 includes a sophisticated scaler and frame rate converter. Regardless of the incoming signal, the PIX recorders can record the signal after up, down or cross-conversion at the same rate or a different rate. Hardware-based 3:2 pull-down removal is included as well.

PIX 260’s convenient 1/2-rack, 2U chassis dimension allows it to be easily integrated into any existing environment. It is powered by 10-27 VDC through its four-pin XLR connector.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The thirteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.