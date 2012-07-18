MultiDyne(R) to Introduce SilverBack-II(TM) With JUICE Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution at IBC2012

Featuring a Robust Power Supply From a Compact and Elegant Case, Solution Maximizes Signal Transmission While Eliminating the Need for Local Power or Batteries

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- July 18, 2012 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that the company will unveil its new SilverBack-II(TM) with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport solution at IBC2012. Leveraging the system's robust power supply, users can seamlessly operate both the SilverBack-II transceiver and the camera that it is attached to at distances up to 300 meters, without requiring local power or batteries.

Over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable, SilverBack-II with JUICE transmits any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, making it the perfect solution for news, sports, ENG, D-SNG, OB, and multicamera studio applications. The JUICE power supply can be built into the base station's 1-RU frame or housed separately. When built into the unit, it enables simple plug-and-play operation and delivery of up to 100 watts of power to 300 meters. When used externally, the system increases a user's flexibility with regards to where the power can be located, enabling a wider range of cabling topologies and transmission distances to be realized.

Milled from a solid block of aluminum, the SilverBack-II with JUICE measures just over 1 inch thick, providing camera operators with a compact, unobtrusive camera-backed system for remote signal transmission. By milling the case rather than piecing it together from disparate parts, MultiDyne is able to include innovative features, such as integrated dovetails on the top and bottom of the unit that can be used with optional accessories like 15-mm rod adapters, a feature that will be extremely useful for the next generation of small-sized cameras that do not have professional battery mounts or a method for shoulder use.

"Until now, the broadcast industry lacked a low-cost, lightweight camera transceiver with power," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "We created the SilverBack-II with JUICE to be compact, lightweight, and elegant in design so that it literally becomes an extension of the camera, eliminating operator fatigue in the field while simultaneously optimizing signal transmission."

The SilverBACK-II can transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. A return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or other external monitors. In addition, the unit enables operators to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including Neutrik(R) opticalCon and Lemo(R) 304M.

To view a demonstration of the SilverBack-II with JUICE, visit MultiDyne at IBC2012, stand 9.A06. More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

