Studio Technologies to unveil Live-Link Jr. remote camera interface
Studio Technologies will introduce the Live-Link Jr. remote camera interface system at the 2012 NAB Show.
Live-Link Jr. offers a feature set, audio quality and compact form factor optimized for ENG and uplink vehicle applications. Providing everything needed for a single-camera live event, Live-Link Jr. delivers performance flexibility, ease of use and support for high-quality on-air (program), talent cue (IFB) and intercom audio.
Live-Link Jr. transports one SDI video signal in each direction: camera end-to-truck end and truck end-to-camera end, supporting SD-, HD- and 3G-SDI data signals. All Live-Link Jr. audio and support signals are transported between camera end and truck end units as embedded SDI data.
Linked using just two single-mode optical fibers, Live-Link Jr. delivers excellent operational performance regardless of the distance between the camera end and truck end units.
See Studio Technologies at 2012 NAB Show booth C3747.
