Canon U.S.A. Announces New 1.3-Megapixel VB-M700F Fixed IP Camera

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 19, 2011 – Adding to its new line of 1.3-Megapixel IP security cameras, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, has introduced the VB-M700F fixed IP camera, providing outstanding image quality, built-in video analytics, conformance to the ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum) interoperability standard and many other advanced features. Streamlined in appearance, the new model integrates sophisticated technologies derived from Canon’s world-famous digital camera and optical products. Applications for the camera include transportation centers, banks and ATM rooms, schools, retail stores, gaming establishments and many other IP security-video environments.

“The security camera market is rapidly growing, and Canon has developed a range of megapixel security cameras combining superb image quality, Intelligent Features and innovations maximizing the proven advantages of video over IP for remote monitoring,” explained Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. “The VB-M700F integrates advanced on-board technologies developed to address the unique needs of both security-monitoring professionals and camera-installers alike.”

Versatile Imaging

The Canon VB-M700F camera is able to capture high-resolution picture detail and color in a wide variety of lighting conditions. Equipped with a Genuine Canon 3x Optical zoom lens with a focal length of 2.8 to 8.4mm and 102.5 degree wide-angle of view, the VB-M700F camera’s 1.3-Megapixel CMOS sensor and proprietary Canon DIGIC NET image processor enables capture of potentially crucial image detail in low-illumination environments down to 0.018 lux at f/1.2 and 1/8 sec. in color* and 0.001 lux at f/1.2 and 1/8 sec. in black & white.* Proprietary Canon image-processing features built into the VB-M700F include Smart Shade Control, which automatically adjusts the contrast between bright and dark image areas for optimum detail display, as well as a special Night Mode that increases sensitivity by removing an IR cut filter and adjusting digital gain. This increased sensitivity can be crucial for obtaining key visual information in low-light environments.

The Canon VB-M700F fixed IP Megapixel camera’s DIGIC NET image processor and H.264 Codec delivers both high-quality video and high compression rates, and allows for high-resolution video with low bandwidth utilization and low disk-space usage. This technology provides video data-streaming options that include simultaneous transmission of H.264 and Motion-JPEG in resolutions of 1280 x 960, 640 x 480, and 320 x 240. Motion-JPEG can also be streamed at 160 x 120.

Intelligence and Analytics

This camera provides on-board video analytics helping security professionals monitor large quantities of video content with moving, abandoned and removed-object detection. The analytics are designed to assist in identifying potentially crucial visual details in the video image along with attempts to tamper with the camera. Users of the camera can also adjust the shape and size of the detection area as well.

An added feature of the analytics is the monitoring of changes in the camera’s immediate environment such as abnormal sound levels in the vicinity of the camera’s installation location.

Additional user-adjustable features include a Privacy Mask function that can be set to block sensitive locations, such as ATM keypads or computer monitors, from the camera’s view. The VB-M700F fixed Megapixel IP camera also includes audio jacks, should users require bi-directional sound communication between the camera and a computer-monitoring location. The camera also supports on-screen displays for date, time, and camera location.

Reliability, Security, and Convenience

The VB-M700F fixed Megapixel IP camera includes multiple features to help security professionals for almost any situation. Reliability features include a built-in SD Memory Card slot that allows still images to be saved to an SD/SDHC memory card during network outages. Support for SSL (HTTPS) is included for secure data communication between the camera and monitoring PC’s. Built-in Admin Tools resident on the VB-M700F’s web-server eliminate the need for client software installation on a PC, saving time and ensuring simplicity and ease of configuration. The VB-M700F ships with Canon’s RM Lite Network Video and Recording Software, which can view live H.264/JPEG streams and record the JPEG streams from a maximum of four cameras at a maximum of five frames per second.

In addition to compatibility with Canon’s WebView protocol, installation convenience is also provided by the VB-M700F fixed Megapixel IP camera’s conformance with the ONVIF version 1.02. ONVIF makes it easy to integrate the camera with other ONVIF- conformant third-party products. Multiple power options include 12V DC, 24V AC, and Power over Ethernet. The VB-M700F also includes a built-in motor that allows for adjusting the zoom and focus positions after installation, using dedicated PC software.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon 1.3-Megapixel VB-M700F fixed IP security camera has an estimated selling price of $979, and is expected to ship in August.

