For Immediate Release

DALET ENTERPRISE MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY NOMINATED SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR FOR IBC INNOVATION AWARDS

Dalet shortlisted for IBC 2010 Innovation Awards for Enterprise Media Asset Management News workflow at Antena 3

Levallois-Perret, France – June 21, 2010 –Dalet Digital Media Systems has been shortlisted for the IBC Innovation Awards 2010 Content Management category for their involvement with the Antena 3 Noticias project. Antena 3 implemented Dalet Enterprise Edition to enhance the digital production capabilities and multi-platform distribution of their News operations. Designed on the principles of SOA, Dalet Enterprise Edition helped Antena 3 increase system interoperability and workflow flexibility, improving overall production efficiency.

Deployed in Madrid and at two locations on the Islas Canarias, Dalet Enterprise Edition unifies Antena 3 News production under one solution. More than 200 journalists can connect to Dalet Enterprise Edition simultaneously and access the full range of newsroom computer system (NRCS) functionalities and desktop production tools. The core Dalet workflow engine manages the entire production process from ingest and logging, to planning, to on-air playout. Based on open standards, Dalet Enterprise Edition integrates 3rd-party broadcast systems such as Final Cut Pro, Omneon, and Quantel, as well as Antena 3’s business management applications and Media Asset Management (MAM) system developed by its technology partner I+3 Television.

“It’s an honor to be a finalist for the IBC Innovation award. This project goes well beyond broadcast. It demonstrates how open technology can provide a seamlessly integrated production platform that offers all the components for users to focus on their creative tasks; search tools, editing tools, scripting, graphics, etc.. With our new Dalet platform, we are able to produce more content for many different outlets better and faster,” says José Maria Casaos, CTO for Grupo Antena 3.

“We are very proud to be recognized along with Antena 3. The IBC Innovation Awards are one of the industry’s top honors and we are very pleased to have Dalet Enterprise Edition be in the running two consecutive years,” comments Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing, Dalet. “Antena 3 is known for their vision and leadership with regards to technology. With new business objectives in mind and the determination to be a multimedia company rather than a broadcaster, going to Dalet Enterprise Edition as the IT open software platform is a strategic move. It reflects well the trend of the entire industry; moving to open IT systems that are capable of delivering the objectives of today and tomorrow.”

“Judging the IBC Innovation Awards gets harder every year. This year the panel was greatly impressed with the quality of entries, and those on the shortlist are the best of a very fine group. What makes the IBC Innovation Awards unique is that they celebrate not just technology but how it is applied. To make it to the shortlist an entry has to demonstrate how the end user is achieving something new – a more creative approach, better image and sound quality, or making something practical which previously was out of reach. Congratulations from all the judging panel and I look forward to welcoming you to the awards ceremony at IBC, when the winners will be revealed.” Michael Lumley, jury chairman, IBC Innovation Awards 2010

About Dalet Enterprise Edition

Developed on the principles of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Dalet Enterprise Edition offers an open MAM platform that manages media and metadata throughout the entire content lifecycle and across islands of technology and corporate systems. At the core is a unique workflow and business process management engine that streamlines operations and enhances user collaboration at every level of the organization. Dalet’s intelligent back-office media processing enables users to create content for multiple platforms in the most efficient and transparent manner.

Winners of the IBC Innovation Awards 2010 will be announced at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam on Sunday September 10, 2010. For more information and to view all shortlists, visit: http://www.ibc.org/page.cfm/link=295. Attendees to the IBC convention can visit Dalet at stand 8.B77.

About Antena 3 TV

Antena 3 TV, a major television broadcaster in Spain, is part of Grupo Antena 3. Antena 3 has adapted the 3.0 strategy to create a family of channels and distribution platforms: – three channels (Antena 3, NEOX and NOVA); and three screens, including television, monitor and mobile phone. Grupo Antena 3 also has interests in radio, cinema, advertising, internet and digital terrestrial television.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com or contact:

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com