Triveni Digital Execs to Present at Broadcast Engineering Conference During the 2010 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. — March 1, 2010 — Triveni Digital today announced that the company's chief technology officer, Dr. Richard Chernock, and the company's vice president of sales and head of marketing, Ralph Bachofen, will be presenting at the Broadcast Engineering Conference during the 2010 NAB Show. Speaking on the subject of advanced TV platforms, Chernock will take part in the "New Technologies for Television" session, scheduled for 2 p.m., April 14, in LVCC Room S228. Bachofen will speak on broadcast service quality monitoring strategies as part of the "Television Test and Measurement" session at 10 a.m., April 15, in LVCC Room S228.

"While today's digital television broadcast systems offer exciting opportunities for enhancing the viewing experience, they also bring a new level of complexity to delivering quality services," said Chernock. "Our presentations at the 2010 NAB Show are designed to give broadcasters the knowledge they need to provide enhanced services that meet customer demand while adding to the bottom line."

Chernock's presentation at the Broadcast Engineering Conference will explore a new advanced television platform that overcomes obstacles to delivery of enhanced interactive content, as well as related business models designed to benefit all participants. Bachofen will discuss approaches and strategies for applying distributed monitoring to broadcast architectures, helping broadcasters to maintain the "correctness" of the broadcast DTV flow with respect to industry standards and, in turn, ensure the viewability of content.

Chernock has held many leadership roles within ATSC and SCTE and, as an active member of these organizations' standards committees, has participated in the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He chairs a number of ATSC ad hoc committees whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Additionally, Chernock is the vice-chair of the Technology Standards Group (TSG) and also chairs the non-real-time services and mobile/handheld management layer activities within ATSC. He is also a participant in the SCTE HMS activity.

Ralph Bachofen has more than 15 years of experience in voice and multimedia over Internet Protocol (IP), telecommunications, and semiconductor business, and is a regular speaker at industry conferences. At Triveni Digital, Bachofen leads and directs all sales and marketing efforts within the company.

