DVEO to Introduce Multi-Streaming H.264 Encoder with SDI or HD-SDI Input and Multiprotocol IP Output at IBC 2011

Multi Streaming H.264 Encoder with HD-SDI Input and HTTP, RTMP, and RTSP Output

San Diego, California -- July 28, 2011 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping their highly affordable real time schedulable H.264 streaming encoder with SDI or HD-SDI input and concurrent multi stream, multi resolution, multiprotocol IP output. DVEO will demonstrate the new MultiStreamer DIG/IP™ at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 9-13, at Stand 2.A48.

The MultiStreamer DIG/IP(TM) is an embedded Linux based single or multi-channel H.264 transcoder designed for capturing uncompressed SD or HD content and streaming it to content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud based transcoders, and remote video servers.

The system ingests SDI or HD-SDI video from cameras, editing systems, or video servers, and encodes the video to multiple H.264/ MPEG-4 AVC standard streams.

"Broadcasters and content providers now have an affordable way to encode uncompressed SDI and HD-SDI video content to H.264," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "The MultiStreamer DIG/IP is ideal for streaming video on a schedule to remote sites, content delivery networks, or IPTV compatible appliances or players. The system is also available with a real time store and forward -- time delay -- option."

The MultiStreamer DIG/IP provides numerous choices for IP protocols, wrappers, and containers. Supported IP output protocols include: UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Live, HTTP Smooth, HTTP Dynamic, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or WMV9 with HTTP/ASF. The system can output WMV9/WMA streams in a Windows HTTP/ ASF envelope for direct playback using Windows Media Player. It also supports M3u8 playlist files.

The MultiStreamer DIG/IP has been tested to be compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino, Roku, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad and iPhone. It is also compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders.

The 4 core based MultiStreamer DIG/IP supports 1080i, 1080p, 720i, 720p, and 480i at bit rates from 12 to 30 Mbps. It features automatic detection of SD or HD, remote management, and multi level security. The audio output is AAC, embedded pass-through, or Ogg Vorbis. The H.264 encoder will soon be available in an optional compact desk top version.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Supports both HD and SD H.264/ MPEG-4 AVC transcoding, with auto detection)

Inputs: One SDI or HD-SDI input

Output: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45)

Supports IP unicast, multicast, and IGMP

IP Output protocols: UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Live, HTTP Smooth, HTTP Dynamic, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or WMV9 with HTTP/ASF

Support for all 3 flavors of segmented streaming: Apple HTTP live, Windows HTTP smooth, and Flash HTTP dynamic. These streams can be played by Apple and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.

Can serve streams in RTMP protocol for direct playback using Flash players or for publishing to cloud CDNs

Can output WMV9/WMA streams in Windows HTTP/ ASF envelope for direct playback using Windows Media Player

Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP live)

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720i, 720p, and 480i

Supports HDTV input formats SMPTE-274M/ SMPTE-296M-2001, ITU-R BT.656

Audio Input: Analog, SDI Embedded, AC3 Embedded, or AES/EBU

Audio Output: AAC, Embedded pass-through, or Ogg Vorbis

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino, Roku, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad and iPhone

Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders

Supports hundreds of IPTV clients

Configure and operate via Remote GUI

Can be used to store or time-delay incoming stream with optional storage add-on

Coming Soon -- Optional single channel desktop version is extremely quiet -- Ideal for real-time editing work

DVEO and MultiStreamer DIG/IP are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Suggested Retail Prices:

MultiStreamer DIG/IP in 1 RU system: $2,595 U.S.

MultiStreamer DIG/IP/SF with store and forward (time delay) option, 3 RU system: $6,495 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815