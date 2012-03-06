Facilis TerraBlock 5.5 with Support for Linux Now Available

HUDSON, MA (March 5, 2012) – The Facilis TerraBlock 5.5 Shared Storage Solution with the Facilis Shared File System for Linux is now available. New features such as integrated server spanning and mirroring, Adobe Premiere Pro CS 5.5 project sharing and the TX16 capacity expansion product offer post production, broadcast and content creation professionals expanded capabilities and scalability, in addition to enhanced value and performance.

TerraBlock 5.5, which debuted at Broadcast Video Expo last month, is the latest version of Facilis’ multiplatform, high-capacity shared storage solution supporting 4Gb and 8Gb Fibre channel, and 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet. New features include:

* Linux Shared File System Support – Mount Multi-user Write volumes on Linux workstations connected via Fibre channel or Ethernet

* TX16 Expansion – Cost-effective capacity expansion of 32TB per unit

* Integrated Server Spanning and Mirroring – Create volumes that span across multiple TerraBlock servers or mirror to another server

* Adobe Premiere Pro CS 5.5 Project Sharing – Avoid costly overwrites while sharing both Apple® Final Cut Pro® 7 and Adobe Premiere Pro projects on Multi-user Write volumes through the Facilis Project Manager Application

* Support for Avid® Media Composer® 6.0 and Symphony® 6.0 - Qualification of the latest Avid applications on Windows 7 and OS X Lion

* Recovery (Rebuild) Priority – Control the speed of recovery, or pause recovery when bandwidth-intensive work is required during the recovery process

TerraBlock 5.5 is now available free of charge for customers holding a current support contract. These customers may contact license@facilis.com for their free upgrade. Support contracts may be purchased through Facilis directly or the worldwide reseller channel. For more information and a full list of features, please visit: http://www.facilis.com/products.html

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently. www.facilis.com