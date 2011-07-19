New Singular Software Presto 1.2 Update Now Available

Free Singular Software Presto for FCP update adds new features for creating visually appealing and engaging presentation videos in just minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia –Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce the latest update to its innovative presentation video software, Singular Software Presto™, version 1.2, for Final Cut Pro®. Singular Software Presto dramatically simplifies the creation of high-quality presentation videos. Working alongside Final Cut Pro, Singular Software Presto synchronizes, arranges, and edits the footage of the presenter, presentation slides, and video taken of the screen in just minutes. A free update for all existing customers, the new Singular Software Presto 1.2 offers four new layout templates, better animated transitions between layouts, smoother presenter tracking, and an option for rounded slide corners. For more information or to download Singular Software Presto 1.2 for Final Cut Pro, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/presto.html.

About Singular Software Presto

The Singular Software Presto application utilizes sophisticated head tracking and image-matching technology to simplify the entire editing process for creating presentation videos. Users need simply to import video of the presenter, screen, and presentation slides into Final Cut Pro, and Singular Software Presto will work its magic.

Singular Software Presto creates a precisely timed slide track with bright slide images in place of the screen video by automatically synchronizing the original slide images with the video of the screen. The application’s advanced tracking technology automatically keeps the presenter in view, alongside the slides, in appealing two-up layouts, and the resulting video can be used as is or customized with the provided templates. After exporting the project back into Final Cut Pro for rendering, users will have a finished presentation video that took just minutes to create.

Availability and Pricing of Singular Software Presto for Final Cut Pro

Singular Software Presto is available for purchase today for US $249. Customers can add PluralEyes for Final Cut Pro for an additional US $50. For more details, please visit http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html.

Want to try before you buy? A free 30-day trial version of Singular Software Presto for Final Cut Pro is available at http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html#presto_fcp.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

