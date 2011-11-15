COCATEL to Resell Full Sencore Product Line in Honduras

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Nov. 15, 2011 -- Sencore today announced that it has signed a new reseller agreement with the Central American Telecommunications Company (COCATEL), which will represent the entire Sencore line of signal quality and video delivery solutions to broadcast customers throughout Honduras. A leading provider of broadcast equipment and services based in Tegucigalpa, COCATEL will emphasize Sencore's MRD 3187B receiver decoder, SMD 989 DVB/DVB-S2 modulator, and the TXS 3453 transcoder, as well as the company's full range of test and measurement products.

"With Honduran broadcasters and cable providers migrating rapidly to digital transmission, there is great demand for the state-of-the-art signal processing and test and measurement systems such as those provided by Sencore," said Allen Maldonado, president at COCATEL. "Sencore's well-deserved reputation for product quality and versatility, as well as competitive pricing for the MRD/SMD product lines, guarantee these products will be successful in the Honduran marketplace."

With an office in San Pedro Sula, as well as in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, COCATEL provides a full range of equipment and services for radio, television, and audio/visual systems professionals.

"As we continue to expand our presence throughout Latin America, we're relying on first-rate representation by leading distributors to bring our solutions to local markets. Smaller countries such as Honduras are already making an important contribution to our market share in the region," said Tony Oehlerking, general manager, international business development, at Sencore. "With 14 years of experience working the Honduran market, COCATEL has the ideal mix of local industry relationships and technical know-how to effectively communicate the benefits of Sencore solutions to the country's broadcasting and CATV communities."

About COCATEL

The Central American Telecommunications Company (COCATEL) was founded I n 1997 with the mission to help improve the signal quality of radio and television stations throughout Honduras. Today, COCATEL is a Sony-authorized service facility providing technical assistance nationwide through its offices in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula. For more information, visit www.cocatel.net.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

