Leading Chilean Broadcaster Chooses Shotoku for New HD Studios

Staines, UK – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, recently completed the installation and commissioning of a complex remotely controllable camera system at Canal 13, in Santiago, Chile. James Eddershaw, Shotoku’s sales director, made the announcement from the Company’s UK headquarters in Staines, UK.

One of Chile's pioneer broadcasters, Canal 13 television began airing in Santiago, the nation's capital, in 1959. As part of a facility-wide High Definition upgrade, the station purchased five each Shotoku TG-18 Pan/Tilt Heads and Ti-11 I-height elevator pedestals, along with a TR-8T Touch screen control system with HD-SDI support and its companion TR-HP Hot panel, all fully CCU integrated with Hitachi studio and ENG cameras.

"Shotoku provided us with a powerful, scalable, system which is simple to use and fully integrated with our HD cameras we’ve deployed," said Rodrigo Fernandez, director of engineering systems. "The Shotoku installation went smoothly and was carried out around our on-going live operations. We look forward to many years of trouble-free operation in our demanding newsroom environment and generate more efficiency within our organization. In addition, it provides flexibility required for newscasts under contingencies through its manual control system”.

"It's been a real pleasure to work with Canal 13 over the past few months," said Eddershaw. "Our systems are well suited to their challenging environment that requires a tight integration with third-party devices, high performance, scalability to meet evolving needs and, of course, simplicity."

