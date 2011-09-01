LiveU Showcases Powerful New Core Processing Technology for Superior Image Quality in its Flagship LU60 Solution

Broadcasters’ #1 Choice for Live Video Transmission with Sub-Second Latency over Bonded 4G LTE/3G Connections

IBC 2011, RAI Amsterdam, Stand No. 3.B43, September 1, 2011 - LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions, will present its new LU60 core processing and encoding technology at IBC 2011, enabling real-time on-the-fly optimization for video compression parameters with a 4:2:2. color profile, enhanced 3D transmission and even greater resiliency. LiveU’s new core technology, part of the latest product upgrade, automatically adjusts video profiles according to available network conditions, ensuring superior image quality at all times.

LiveU is also introducing a new ‘tunnel mode’ capability, providing automatic mechanisms for sustained video quality when passing through dead cellular areas with intermittent signal disruptions.

Mr. Juan Losada, Executive Producer at Mediapro, part of Imagina Group, one of Europe’s largest multimedia communications groups, said: “LiveU has revolutionized the world of broadcasting, allowing us to broadcast live events without the dependence of satellite support. With live transmissions available from virtually anywhere, LiveU gives us great flexibility and mobility and broadens the scope of events to be produced. Our extensive customer base in Spain and Latin America is increasingly dependent on LiveU for their daily live events, and we are certain that this dependency will increase in the short term with the new functionalities and improved sub-second delay enabling real-time interviews in broadcast quality."

Working in conjunction with its proprietary RF technology, LiveU’s LU60 solution offers the most reliable and robust uplink solution in all coverage scenarios. The LU60 is the number one solution for global broadcasters and news agencies with sub-second latency over multiple 4G LTE/3G connections, up to 1080 HD video and automatic international roaming capabilities.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO, said, “Sub-second latency is establishing LU60 as a central component of newsroom equipment, enabling satellite-like interviews from the field. This latest development in core processing offers our worldwide customers the very best video quality even under the most challenging reporting conditions.”

LiveU is presenting its new technology in stand no. 3.B43 (Hall 3) at IBC 2011, RAI Amsterdam, September 9-13.

About LiveU

LiveU (www.liveu.tv) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimised for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

