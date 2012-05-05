Turkmenistan TV Equips Striking State-of-the-Art TV Tower With Complement of Wohler Monitoring Gear

SAN FRANCISCO -- May 3, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that the state-of-the-art broadcast facility, newly opened in Turkmenistan's capital city of Ashgabad, is being equipped with a range of Wohler audio and video monitoring, switching, and processing systems. Provided by Wohler dealer Radikal Ltd. and integrated by Policom -- a subsidiary of the Turkish company that built the Turkmenistan TV tower -- the Wohler gear will facilitate complete monitoring and management of signals while giving operators the ability to mix and output various audio content, manage metadata, and analyze Dolby audio.

"To be competitive you need to deliver first-class content, and you can only do that if you have the necessary tool kit to deliver that quality," said Burak Deadeviren, project manager at Policom. "We chose Wohler gear for this first-of-a-kind broadcast facility because we knew we could count on the reliability of Wohler products, as well as the quality of the company's engineering. The versatility of Wohler systems is also valuable, as we have been able to tailor their operation to meet the specific needs of this new facility."

Turkmenistan TV's distinctive 700-foot building sits high in the hills overlooking Ashgabad. In a tribute to the national emblem, the transmission tower rests above an octagonal star that houses both a restaurant and offices, which in turn sit above the broadcaster's studio complex. Wohler gear is being installed across this remarkable new facility -- in the broadcast center, master control room, ingest area, studios, post production, and OB vehicles -- to support production and playout of six television channels.

The complement of Wohler gear will provide 16-channel monitoring, audio loudness monitoring, and SD/HD video monitoring capabilities. The systems will enable quality monitoring of all critical aspects of the signal chain, while ensuring the transfer of content throughout the workflow with minimal disruption.

Key among the Wohler systems being installed are 14 AMP2-16V-M audio monitor and signal management units and 120 RM-2443-HD monitors. The AMP2-16V-M is a modular SDI-centric audio mixer and router with a complete suite of tools for managing signal levels, loudness, transmission chain audio insertion, and emergency troubleshooting. Wohler's RM-2443-HD provides four 4.3-inch HD/SD-SDI tilting video displays with loop-through inputs and embedded audio metering and monitoring.

"The Turkmenistan TV tower represents an impressive architectural and technical achievement," said Terry Allford, business development and channel manager of Wohler EMEA. "As a new build facility, this project offers the opportunity to integrate the finest broadcast systems available, and the Wohler systems being integrated into the facility will ensure delivery of high-quality content in an efficient manner that complements the station's broadcast product for the consumer."

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.