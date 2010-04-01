Ross Video Introduces XPression Live CG for the Ross CrossOver Series of Production Switchers

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – April 1, 2010 – Ross Video announces XPression Live CG, a version of XPression Designer exclusive to the CrossOver series of production switchers.

XPression Live CG renders still graphics on a laptop or PC running Nvidia Graphics, sending the stills with alpha over a network directly into the CrossOver Media Store channels.

“Stills are typically selected, rendered, transferred and on-air in less than two seconds,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “XPression offers a user friendly playlist system that makes bringing the next still to air as easy as pressing a space bar.”

XPression Designer can be upgraded at any time to a full system that incorporates real time motion graphics playout over HD-SDI. It is fully compatible with all of the files and templates created with the stills package using CrossOver Media Store Integration. CrossOver software v2.5 or later is required for support of the RossLink connection and is available at a download for current CrossOver users.

About The CrossOver Series

CrossOver is Ross’ line of single MLE production switchers designed for compact studios, outside broadcast vehicles, edit suites and flight packs. Compact, tough, and powerful, the CrossOver Series includes the CrossOver 6, 12, and 16. Highlights of all switchers include a built-in multiviewer, internal up/down conversion, animation stores, UltraChrome Chroma keying, internal reference generators, 2D DVEs, a standalone 2RU chassis, and AI Memory recalls. The CrossOver 16 adds Macros, mnemonic indicators, and more.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

