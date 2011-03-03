Utah Scientific Joins With Brazil's Video Systems to Expand South American Market Presence

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 2, 2011 -- Utah Scientific, a global provider of HD/SD routing switchers and master control products, is expanding its market presence in South America by means of a new partnership with Sao Paulo-based Video Systems. Under the agreement, the reseller and systems integrator will be Utah Scientific's exclusive distributor in Brazil.

"With its outstanding reputation for professionalism, Video Systems is exactly the type of partner we want representing our product line in Brazil," said Rich Hajdu, Utah Scientific senior vice president. "Utah Scientific designs advanced products specifically for broadcast operations, and Video Systems understands the benefits our products and support provide to the growing Brazilian market. We look forward to incorporating Video Systems into the worldwide Utah Scientific family."

Kazuyki Tsurumaki, director of Video Systems, said he sees the agreement with Utah Scientific as an excellent opportunity to serve existing customers and expand its customer base. "Utah Scientific has provided advanced routing and master control solutions to broadcasters around the world, and we are proud to represent the company in Brazil," Tsurumaki continued. "The 10-year warranty is the best in the television industry and shows the high quality of Utah Scientific products. We look forward to a successful partnership."

Later this year, Utah Scientific will further demonstrate its commitment to the Brazilian market by joining Video Systems in exhibiting and meeting customers at the 19th Broadcast & Cable Show in Sao Paulo. Set for Aug. 25-27, the show is a major event for television, radio, and telecommunications engineering in Latin America.

About Video Systems

Video Systems is the premier supplier of products to the broadcast, professional, and cable markets in Brazil. Headquartered in Sao Paulo, with two additional regional offices, Video Systems' staff of professional sales and engineering personnel has been providing products and services to the market for more than 15 years. Video Systems supports all products with installation, training, and service and support as required.

About Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.