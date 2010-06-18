NewTek TriCaster at 2010 NHL Awards Provides Star-studded Access to Hockey Fans Worldwide

NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that award-winning TriCaster TCXD850 portable live production system will be used to produce and live stream extended behind-the-scenes coverage of the 2010 National Hockey League (NHL) Awards beginning at noon PST/3 p.m. EST on Wednesday, June 23. The live webcast from the Palms Las Vegas Hotel will include NHL player and celebrity sightings and interviews of the VIP red carpet arrivals. The live stream will be available at www.nhl.com.

"Now that the Stanley Cup Finals are over, hockey fans look forward to the NHL Awards to celebrate outstanding performers of the past season. With our TriCaster-generated live stream, fans from all over the world will feel like they are with us in Las Vegas for all the action," said Andre Mika, senior vice president, Creative, NHL. "Last year's live stream of red carpet arrivals and behind-the-scenes at the awards in Las Vegas was viewed by a sizable audience; we expect this year's expanded coverage will draw even larger numbers. Our web traffic is growing at a fantastic rate."

"True hockey fans don't only attend and watch the action on the ice, they live and breathe hockey, so an opportunity to watch live, as the best and brightest are recognized in a star-studded forum, is very appealing," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "The live streams of past season NHL Awards has been hugely successful, and now the production has really hit its stride with fans getting more bonus coverage than ever before."

The latest addition to the TriCaster line of portable live production systems, TriCaster TCXD850 won four coveted awards at the NAB Show 2010. TriCaster TCXD850 is a 22-channel 1080p Native HD/SD live production switcher in a rack mount form factor, with redundant power supply and removable storage; eight external sources, eight virtual/mix channels; audio mixing capabilities with audio follows video support; live HD virtual sets and advanced matte generation; overlay with rotation, positioning and scaling in 3D plus animated effects; HD live streaming and recording; increased media player capabilities; and multi-view monitoring of all inputs and outputs.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to the annual NHL Awards, TriCaster is used by sports organizations, broadcasters, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others, to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee

Buy any TriCaster portable live production system now through June 30, 2010, and trade it in for the full purchase price towards TriCaster TCXD850.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: NHL, NBA Development League, New York Giants, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, MTV Music Group, Fox News, BBC, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, USA TODAY, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," the Steve Harvey Morning Show, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

