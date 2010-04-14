FOR-A introduces video archive recorder with LTO-5 support

FOR-A, a manufacturer of video and audio systems for the broadcast and professional video industries, introduced the LTR-100HS Video Archive Recorder at the 2010 NAB Show. The new recorder supports LTO-5 technology, the latest standard in long-term, high-capacity tape storage, to provide a simple and effective archive solution.

The LTR-100HS makes file ingest workflow more efficient and reduces archive space requirements. Equipped with a high quality MPEG-2 codec, the LTR-100HS includes an MXF wrapper/un-wrapper, so MXF files (XDCAM HD/HD422/IMX) recorded to LTO-5 tape can be used directly by many NLE systems. LTO-5 tape cartridges can store about 50 hours of programming recorded at 50 Mb/s.

Within its compact chassis and half rack design, the LTR-100HS includes an LTO-5 drive, 2TB hard drive, HD/SD-SDI I/O, and LCD monitor. Other features include front-panel playback controls with a convenient jog/shuttle wheel, RS-422 for external VTR control, gigabit Ethernet interface for file-based I/O, and USB 2.0 interface for barcode reader, PC keyboard, or USB storage.