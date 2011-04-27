NEWS: Net Insight receives expansion order for Digital Terrestrial TV network in Lithuania

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has received an expansion order for the Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT) network from Lithuanian Radio and Television Centre (Telecentras).

Lithuanian Radio and Television Centre (Telecentras) is a nationwide Lithuanian telecommunication company owning two major radio and TV broadcasting networks for terrestrial analogue and digital broadcasting (DVB-T) as well as 4G mobile WIMAX. Telecentras selected Net Insight's Nimbra platform for its DTT network in 2006. In 2007 they expanded the network to transport TV signals from national broadcasters, via optical fiber and radio links to the transmitter sites located across the country. The new order covers further expansion of the DTT network utilizing advanced core infrastructure and delivering various types of services to the customers with highest efficiency. The order includes IP/Ethernet Trunk Modules for enhanced multiservice operation and Nimbra Vision, a complete tool for efficient operation and management of the Nimbra network.

The order was won in partnership with Net Insight's partner in Lithuania, Baltijos Kompiuteriu Centras.

The Nimbra equipment is mainly used to transport ASI streams between DVB-T headend and DVB-T transmitters. It is also used to carry services as PDH, SDH, mobile WIMAX and fixed broadband internet. The Nimbra offers QoS, security and reliability for Telecentras video, voice and data transport.

"We appreciate the advantages with Net Insight's multi-service transport platform, which allows us to offer high-quality services to our customers," says Gediminas Stirbys, CEO of Telecentras. "It is reliable, sophisticated and professional and exactly the solution we expected."

"Our goal is to provide the best Digital Terrestrial TV network technology there is to support our customers in all phases of their network build-outs," says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight

