ScheduALL is "Making Genius Possible" via Interoperability and Collaboration at NAB 2012

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) software for the media, broadcast, and transmission industries. The annual National Association of Broadcasters Show—NAB—held this year in Las Vegas April 16-19 is a perfect forum to showcase how ScheduALL is making genius possible with its innovative and extensible technologies that are bringing an often fragmented community much closer together.

“NAB is always an exciting time for us because we are able to demonstrate "hands on" many of the innovations we have been crafting over the past several years. Some are brand new, and some are powerful extensions to our core platform that today is recognized as an industry standard,” said Joel Ledlow, ScheduALL’s CEO. “We aren't passive in our approach either. We are listening to our customers and you will see that we are bringing many new technologies to market every year. We continue to grow our community with non-bespoke, very real solutions that not only meet the business and operational needs of today, but accommodate and future-proof the project and profitability requirements for the years ahead.”

Register to attend the Sneak Preview Webinar for NAB 2012

On Tuesday, April 10th, ScheduALL will hold a 2012 NAB Sneak Preview, a free webinar highlighting the products that will be featured and demonstrated at the NAB show. The webinar will be presented twice—once at 11:00 a.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. BST for North America and Europe, and again at 7:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 a.m. AEST for Australia and Pacific Asia. To register for either webinar, go to www.scheduall.com/NAB.

ScheduALL will demonstrate the following Interoperability, Connectivity and Collaboration Tools at NAB 2012:

ScheduALL Chorus™ is a nimble solution that successfully enables true interoperability with virtually all third-party software systems such as Dalet, Avid, Aspera, Signiant, SAP and PeopleSoft, as well as software-managed hardware providers such as Miranda, Evertz, and Net Insight. Using industry standard protocols like SOAP and XML, Chorus’ dynamic interoperability engine allows ScheduALL to build transmission circuits, drive routers, ingest content into MAMs and DAMs, talk to financial systems, deliver data to content movers, position antennas in satellite farms, and so much more. The Chorus framework provides a one-stop, comprehensive package with multiple levels of connectivity, including APIs, "Smart" agents and Web Services, making it easy for users to implement increasing operational effectiveness, provide greater workflow efficiencies and improve overall profitability.

ScheduALL Weave™ is the media and broadcast industry’s advanced workflow solution. Weave is a process-based Web technology that significantly streamlines and accelerates end-to-end workflows, collaboration and operational productivity via visual process building and build one rapid re-use templates. ScheduALL Weave further enhances the ScheduALL product and technology framework by adding key capabilities, such as intuitive workflow screens and reusable project- and process-based templates. ScheduALL Weave serves as the main platform for the ScheduALL Chorus interoperability framework

ScheduALL Hitch™ is a robust mobile access platform that gives users convenient 24/7 access to their ScheduALL systems, from any location, directly on their smartphones or tablets. Compatible with iPhones, Android devices iPads and more, ScheduALL Hitch lets users view, reserve and update resources, bookings, schedules and work orders in real time, even when they’re in the field, in transit or on vacation.

ScheduLINK™ is the advanced transmission management and optimization software solution. ScheduLINK is the industry leader and system of choice of the world's largest satellite bandwidth and transmission providers, television broadcasters and cable networks. This pioneering ERM system enables fast, collaborative and informed decision-making by delivering integrated tools that instantly allocate capacity, configure and validate satellite and fiber transmissions, manage complex inventories and avoid bandwidth conflicts, technical mismatches and double bookings.

Network Circuit Selection delivers precision tools that make occasional-use terrestrial network circuits available for booking and reselling. Terrestrial network providers can remotely and instantly collaborate with partners to build transmission circuits quickly and completely, based on priorities such as cost, speed, and reliability. When combined with ScheduLINK, Network Circuit Selection delivers a robust, full-scale solution that ushers the terrestrial network community into a more collaborative and efficient marketplace, providing faster responses and improved margins.

ScheduALL™ is the core product that is a powerful and scalable Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) system that for 23 years has been the number one scheduling, tracking and reporting choice of the world's most successful broadcast, media and entertainment organizations. Sophisticated and comprehensive, the ScheduALL system directly impacts each project's operational productivity and financial visibility by delivering a host of valuable features, including simplifying the administration of facilities, equipment, asset libraries, personnel scheduling, bidding, billing and payments.

ERMa™ (ERM Application) is the groundbreaking ERM adaptor that enables users to connect, collaborate and share resources in real time, both internally and across the marketplace, via their ScheduALL systems. An add-on module to ScheduALL’s market-leading core system, ERMa offers a host of innovative features that allow users to easily view, book and manage projects 24/7 by utilizing the inventories of ScheduALL partners located anywhere in the world. As a result, users can leverage resources, accelerate workflow and increase profitability more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. ERMa is the evolution of file based workflows enabling collaboration and workflow extension across the entire media and broadcast ecosystem.

AVvA™ is a cloud based (SaaS) scheduling platform that is ideally suited for the SMB and Freelance community to manage their resources. AVvA allows users to collaborate on projects by sharing availability, price points and resource inventories with other AVvA users, or across ScheduALL's 1200+ media & broadcast customers. For the enterprise customer who uses ScheduALL and ERMa, these external AVvA resources can be viewed, booked and budgeted the same way internal resource inventories are. AVvA, in real time enables faster allocations of assets to a given project, improved visibility on external inventory available and it accelerates reconciliation of payments for external services consumed.

Connect with ScheduALL at the 2012 NAB Show

To schedule an appointment with a ScheduALL expert at the 2012 NAB Show and learn how ScheduALL’s industry-changing technologies can meet the unique challenges of your organization, please call (954) 334-5400 or email- events@scheduall.com

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. As a market leader with a 23-year track record of success, ScheduALL is clearly recognized as the partner of choice for operational management solutions with over 1,200 installations in more than 53 countries. The modular approach and scalable product sets provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments. ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks BBC, FOX News Network, The Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia, and RTL.