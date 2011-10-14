Prism Projection Introduces Next Generation RevEAL Studio Fresnel at LDI 2011

Prism Projection, Inc. will be offering attendees at LDI 2011 the opportunity to see the next generation of lighting technology with not only a product launch but also a head to head comparison of source technologies. With the launch of the third generation RevEAL Studio Fresnel 3 (SF3) Prism expands their multi-award winning RevEAL line of products by offering designers yet another way to use LED technology as their primary source within a familiar fixture format. Another highlight of the Prism booth (#1519) will be the head to head comparison of the popular RevEAL Profile luminaire with an ETC Source Four 750-Watt ellipsoidal. Stop in and see why so many designers consider the RevEAL Profile a true ‘go to’ option for primary illumination.

“Many lighting designers consider the 750-Watt Source Four as a benchmark when comparing lights,” notes Garrett Young, President and Founder of Prism Projection, Inc. “During the show, we will give attendees the opportunity to see the Source Four alongside our RevEAL Profile, which we consider to be the future of framing profile spotlights. It has the output of traditional sources at a fraction of the power consumption, while still providing designers with beam-shaping shutters and edge-to-edge crisp projections coupled with high color rendering and excellent output.”

Many designers have quickly embraced the RevEAL Profile, which has received multiple awards throughout the industry, including the Best Debuting Product in the Lighting Category at last year’s LDI. The RevEAL Profile is a true high-CRI, LED Profile Spot with a lumen output of 16,000 lumens, a variable Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) range of 2,800–6,500K, an adjustable focus from hard to a very soft edge, changeable lenses for beam angles from 14º–70º, and a flat field. It also has four shutters on a tri-plane; accepts M-size gobos; uses DMX, Art-Net, or local control; and features a universal power input of 90–260V AC.

Debuting at LDI this year, is Prism’s new Studio Fresnel 3, with an output of 7,600 lumens and a Color Rendering Index (CRI) > 92, offers the ability to get clean cuts with standard barndoors and a wider range of beam angle adjustment—from a very narrow 8° to an extra wide 70°. The SF3 uses a manual zoom focus mechanism to smoothly and easily go from spot to flood. “We’ve been able to reduce the source size to enable the SF3 to work with the barndoor as well as allow for the tighter spot without any loss in output from the previous two models, adds Young.” Both the SF1 and SF2 will still be available in the Prism RevEAL line alongside the SF3 giving people the choice of the right tool for their particular application.

The SF3 reacts to the cuts and shaping of barndoors the same as a conventional Fresnel fixture and is the same form factor as a traditional 8” Fresnel. With a total power draw of 250-Watts, the SF3 is brighter than a 1kW Fresnel with a tungsten source. The RevEAL Studio Fresnels provide high lumen output, unparalleled color rendering, tunable CCT from 2,800–8,000K, a wide color palette with repeatability, and beam quality guaranteed by TrueSource® color management technology.

“We wanted to give lighting designers the ability to use our products in a similar manner that they are used to working,” says Young. “With the design of the SF3, we built on the accomplishments of the previous Studio Fresnel models and added in the ability to work seamlessly with a standard barndoor in shaping the beam. We were also able to engineer a tighter spot focus going from the previous narrow spot of 20° now down to an 8° spot.”

Both the RevEAL Studio Fresnel 3 and the RevEAL Profile will be demonstrated alongside the multi-award winning RevEAL Color Wash luminaire. Also be sure to come in for the head to head comparison of the RevEAL Profile to the ETC Source Four taking place each day in Prism’s booth #1519 at LDI.

Prism Projection – See what you’ve been missing.®

For more information about Prism Projection, Inc., please go to: www.prismprojection.com

About Prism Projection, Inc.

In the fall of 2009 Prism introduced the first of the RevEAL line of products, the Color Wash. Almost instantly the RevEAL CW generated industry awards and attention, including Best Debuting Product for Lighting at LDI 2009. In 2010, Prism again moved LED technology forward with the debut of the RevEAL Profile. RevEAL has received numerous product awards from LDI, WFX, ABTT, and Live Design tradeshows and magazines. Prism Projection’s products create specific colored light with high rendering indexes in instruments capable of maintaining that color output. The innovative TrueSource® color management and calibration system allows products to deliver exact color without many of the operational concerns of other LED systems.