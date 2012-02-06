ANTON/BAUER INTRODUCES GOLD MOUNT FOR NEW CANON EOS C300

Continues Commitment to Offering Innovative Power Solutions for Industry’s Hottest Cameras

SHELTON, CT, FEBRUARY 6, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to introduce its QRC-CA940 Gold Mount® solution for the new Canon EOS C300 camera. This latest introduction furthers the company’s commitment to developing power solutions for the industry’s top cameras.

The Canon EOS C300 was designed specifically to meet the demanding needs of today’s cinema industry professionals. Featuring a unique Super 35mm Canon CMOS sensor, revolutionary Canon DIGIC DV III image processor and 50 Mbps 4:2:2 codec, the EOS C300 provides outstanding cinema-quality movie capture in a modular and portable system. To help streamline battery management for Canon EOS C300 users, Anton/Bauer will simultaneously introduce the QRC-CA940, a 7/14 Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via DC connector.

“While the QRC-CA940 operates similar to our other 7/14 Gold Mounts, this particular mount will have three PowerTap® outputs where typically we only have one,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “The more accessories we can power in addition to the camera, the better. Understanding our customers’ professional applications and goals, this Gold Mount was designed so that users will not have to monitor multiple batteries, therefore reducing downtime in the field, as well as the number of chargers needing to be transported.”

The QRC-CA940 was designed to be compatible with the company’s mounting bracket for 15- or 19-mm rod systems, the MATRIX Cheese Plate, or adapted to third-party support systems (15- or 19mm clamp kits sold separately).

For more information, please visit www.AntonBauer.com.