Latest Version of Alcorn McBride’s WinScriptLive! For V16Pro Show Control Now Available as Free Download

Continuing its policy to provide software updates for its products at no charge, Alcorn McBride has released a new version of WinScriptLive!, the programming tool for its Pro line of show controllers. Customers can now download the latest version of WinScriptLive! at www.alcorn.com/support/software.html.

WinScriptLive! is a software tool that provides easy-to-use sequence and event programming. It now has a refreshed look and enhanced navigation with additional features such as a new resources view, drag-and-drop functionality, new V16Pro/V4Pro events, and additional internal variables. This release includes new example scripts and a Product File Creator tool.

WinScriptLive! supports a wide range of Ethernet protocols and provides support for unsolicited incoming messages. Users can modify scripts while running in "Live Mode" and all of the files necessary to run a show - including touchscreen configuration files and artwork - are stored on a CompactFlash card in the controller for easy retrieval and editing.

Founded in 1986, Alcorn McBride is the leading manufacturer of show control, audio and video equipment for the themed entertainment industry, and a rapidly growing provider of audio and video systems for retail environments and transportation applications. Staffed by some of the industry's best engineers and backed by outstanding customer support, the company has demonstrated great agility in bringing new designs to market. A hallmark of Alcorn McBride products is their durable, zero maintenance design. The company's products provide consistent, reliable operation for audio and video playback applications worldwide. For more information, visit www.alcorn.com.