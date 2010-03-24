Clear-Com Eclipse Intercom Scores at RBS 6 Nations Rugby Tournament

CAMBRIDGE, UK ─ Clear-Com® Communication Systems, a Vitec Group brand, is pleased to announce that the France 2 television network, part of the government-owned France Télévisions, has outfitted its new HD OB van with Clear-Com’s Eclipse Median digital matrix intercom system, six IP-enabled V-Series 12-lever user panels and one V-Series 24-lever panel. The broadcaster, which transmits news, sports and entertainment programming to viewers throughout France, first used the Clear-Com systems to help facilitate coverage of the recent RBS 6 Nations Rugby Tournament. Audiopole, Clear-Com’s distributor in France, facilitated the sale to France 2 and will provide technical support as needed.

With rugby fans in France relying on France 2 to provide them with the latest tournament action, the station’s OB van operators covering the event on-site in Cardiff, UK, needed high-quality, equipment that they could depend on. The overall performance of the Eclipse Median System, which is designed specifically for outdoor broadcast vehicles and similar production environments with limited rack space, and the intuitive design and robustness of the Clear-Com V-Series panels, made them the perfect choice for this event, as well as future news and sporting events.

“To help keep from crowding the van with additional speaker systems, some of our LSM and video operators in the OB van also used the V-Series panels as a monitoring system for external audio sources,” says Georges Iseli, Video and Lighting Engineer for France 2. “The superior quality and functionality of the V-Series panels allowed them to do this, which made their job a lot easier.”

The Eclipse Median digital matrix system has a 6RU card frame that houses dual redundant E-208 CPU processors and seven matrix slots as well as eight built-in interface module slots. It also includes a robust E1/T1 telecom connection, fibre linking with intelligent switchover and AES digital connectivity to the V-Series panels for flexibility in OB truck applications. The innovative V-Series panels add further flexibility to the Eclipse with binaural listening, complete with the “Listen Again” function, which allows the user to replay the last 30 seconds of an incoming call. France 2 used these innovative panels to emulate a local commentator’s panel, allowing for the AES audio link to seamlessly transport the program and intercom communications to the French commentator’s headphones.

“The fact that France 2 chose to use Clear-Com’s Eclipse and V-Series panels during the broadcast of such an important sporting event is a testament to our reputation for providing reliable communications solutions built on groundbreaking technology,” says Karlie Miles, Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales for Clear-Com. “France 2’s OB van operators needed an intercom system that was not only compact, but also powerful enough to keep the lines of communication flowing seamlessly. With its ability to link to the V-Series panels via IP, the Eclipse Median will allow them to do just that.”

