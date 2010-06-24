New York Yankees Hit Grand Slam With RF Central Wireless Camera System

RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports and entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, is proud to call Major League Baseball's 2009 World Series Champion New York Yankees one of its many loyal and satisfied customers.

The New York Yankees have been using RF Central's CMT-II, a high definition camera mount transmitter, and its RMR-X6-II-D, a six-way diversity receiver, to further enhance the game day experience for Yankee fans visiting the new stadium.

RF Central's wireless camera systems allow fans to not only see the action on the field, but they are also the featured guest stars themselves in Yankee Stadium's in-house game day production. Often times, fan shots are taken from a great distance without their noticing that he or she is on camera. Utilizing RF Central's wireless systems, fans now know right away when they are on camera, which makes for an entertaining reaction and even better integration into the New York Yankee's in-house game production.

"RF Central's equipment blew the competitor's gear out of the ballpark and met the high standards of what was expected for the wireless demands of the new Yankee Stadium," says Michael Bonner, Senior Director of Scoreboard and Broadcasting for the Yankee's. "RF Central also met our needs as far as specifications for frequency go, and we now for the first time ever have no interference with other equipment. RF Central's gear made it possible to have a clear signal almost anywhere in the stadium."

Yankee Stadium has a video board that's 59 feet high by 103 feet wide; therefore, the fans notice right away what's shown up on that screen. "I'm not shocked the Yankees chose RF Central equipment to help showcase their loyal fans," says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. "RF Central produces some of the world's best wireless camera systems, so it's only fitting that a team with such high expectations would choose our products."

"It's not only RF Central's products that are great, so is their customer service," adds Bonner, who goes on to say, "we haven't had any issues but if we're not happy with something, RF Central's customer service department is a phone call away. It's really comforting know that with over 100 live events scheduled throughout the year, if there is ever a need, at a moment's notice we can call RF Central for help and someone, no matter what day or time, will be there to help us."