INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) INTRODUCES RF CENTRAL PHT-IV HIGH POWER TRANSMITTER FOR AFRICAN BROADCAST MARKET AT 2011 IBC SHOW

Portable Suitcase Design Allows for High Quality Video Transmission in an Easy to Use Package

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 10, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, introduces its RF Central PHT-IV portable high power transmitter, specifically designed for the African broadcast market, at the 2011 IBC Show (Hall 1, Stand D40).

Incorporating the RF Central award-winning microLite HD transmitter, the PHT-IV HD upgradable portable digital transmitter is flexible in design, allowing the microLite camera transmitter to be used standalone at 100 mw or with an integral power amplifier that delivers 5W output power.

“We continue to witness the phenomenal growth of the broadcast sector across all African countries,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. “This growth was made possible by opening Africa’s broadcast market to new investment and competition from IPTV and satellite operators as well as an increase in advertising revenues and available TV channels. The PHT-IV was designed to provide the emerging markets with a reliable and cost-effective product that can handle their new video transmission needs.”

Configured as the PHT-lV-H model, the transmitter is available with a standard 7W power output. The PHT-IV is highly portable and purpose-built with a tough plastic miniature suitcase design. It is ideal for use as a temporary transmitter for fixed or mobile applications.

The unit boasts a simple and user-friendly design with top-mounted controls that include all fundamental MPEG video and channel programming parameters. In addition, there is a linear variable attenuator to control power output. Power on/off and over-temperature alarm indication is also available. Cooled by three internal high velocity fans and housed in a weather-resistant case, the PHT-IV can operate in either a closed or open case configuration.

The PHT-IV can transform virtually any vehicle into a COFDM digital microwave “live car” with access to 12 VDC and the addition of an optional antenna. The PHT-IV is also usable in a fixed position or standalone mode for temporary transmit application.

Available formats include 480i, 576i, 720p and 1080i. The unit can be configured to accept composite, component, HD, SDI and ASI inputs. Audio capabilities include analog, digital AES and fully embedded audio.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for African broadcast operators to keep up with the pace of the pursuit for viewers and subscribers, as licensed and unlicensed operators embrace new technologies such as online and mobile TV,” adds Shpock. “Broadcasters will also face another challenge due to the imminent switch to all digital broadcasting while the number of new competitive television and radio stations will continue to grow. The PHT-IV is an example of IMT's commitment to providing the global broadcast industry with solutions that allow them to operate more efficiently in today's ever changing environment.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.